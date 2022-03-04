RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team knows that nearly all postseason roads travel through La Crosse Aquinas.
The No. 4-ranked Blugolds ended the Pointers’ season in the sectionals in 2019 and 2020 before getting moved up a division for the 2021 tournament. The Pointers have had this rematch in the back of their minds ever since Aquinas made the move back to Division 4, and this time they would not be denied.
The top-ranked Pointers took a double-digit lead in the second half and weathered a fierce Aquinas comeback effort to punch their ticket to the sectional final with a 63-55 win Thursday night at Richland Center High School.
The Pointers (27-0) will take on New Glarus on Saturday at 1 p.m. at DeForest High School.
“We have a lot of boxes to check off on our list of goals this season, and this game had the gold star next to it,” senior guard Mallory Lindsey said. “Every day in practice, Aquinas was always in the back of our minds. We all wanted to win this game.”
Lindsey scored 17 of her team-high 23 points in the second half, as the Pointers used an 8-0 run to take a 35-21 lead to start the half. Mineral Point led by as many as 18 points at the 14:07 mark before the Blugolds (21-5) began to chip away at the deficit.
“Aquinas is a very good team, and we knew they were going to get shots to fall,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “The girls have prepped for this all year, and they knew what they needed to do to weather the storm.”
The Blugolds cut the lead to 10 on a pair of free throws from Danica Silcox with 3:47 remaining and got it down to five with under a minute to play, but the Pointer defense came through with steals from Ella Chambers and Blair Watters to help secure the win.
Chambers, who defended Division 1 recruit Jacy Weisbrod, held the 6-footer in check with just 13 points.
“I wouldn’t want to have to play against Ella,” Lindsey said. “She is such an incredible defender and she did an amazing job again tonight. It doesn’t matter how tall you are, she’s going to cause you fits.”
Chambers added 11 points, while Watters netted 12. Junior Kennedy Wenger added 15 points for the Pointers.
“We’ve played in a lot of tough games, and we know that there are going to be highs and lows in each one,” Chambers said. “We just have to get through the lows by doing all the little things that have gotten us here. We aren’t done yet.”
The Blugolds, who trailed, 27-21 at the half, were led by Macy Donarski with 16 points while Maddie Murphy added 12.
“I can’t be more proud of this group and their effort tonight,” Keyes said. “It was a team win, and we are happy to get the chance to practice another day.”