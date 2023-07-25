Mississippi catcher Calvin Harris connects for a hit during a March 16 game at Vanderbilt. Harris signed an entry level contract with the Chicago White Sox last week and has reported to the organization.
The small fraternity of Tri-State area natives active in professional baseball grew by one last week, when Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris signed an entry level contract with the Chicago White Sox organization.
After agreeing to a contract above the slot value for his draft position, Harris reported to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, N.C., for mini-camp before heading to the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his professional career.
He joins pitchers Colin Rea and Theo Denlinger, catcher Ian Moller and outfielder Tommy Specht in the professional ranks. Additionally, Wahlert graduate J.J. Reimer serves as the hitting coach for the Carolina Mudcats, the Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Dubuque’s Eric Munson serves as the hitting coach of the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here is a brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Brewers
League: National League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 33
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: In 17 appearances, including 16 starts, Rea has gone 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings with Milwaukee. He was scheduled to pitch Monday night in a key NL Central Division series with the Cincinnati Reds ... Rea began the season at Triple-A Nashville and made a pair of starts. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Worcester Red Sox
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26.
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In 15 2/3 innings over 11 outings, he has gone 2-0 with a 6.89 ERA, two holds, 17 strikeouts and 17 walks. Worcester is 13-7 and in a tie for first place in the East Division second-half standings ... He began his first season in the Boston organization at Double-A Portland (Maine) and went 1-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts against seven walks in 19 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .149 against him.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .177 (39-for-220) with 10 doubles, one triple, five homers, 24 RBIs, 42 walks and a .313 on-base percentage in 63 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 27 runners trying to steal and owns a .987 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks are 11-13 in the second half for fifth place in the North Division after winning the first-half title.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 19.
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate began the season at extended spring training before being promoted to Down East on May 26 and has batted as high as the leadoff spot for the Kinston, N.C.-based Ducks. He has gone 32-for-138 (.232) with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 36 games. He has walked 24 times and stolen three bases. On Friday, the Wood Ducks placed him on the seven-day injured list with turf toe after hitting the wall while making a running catch in foul territory.
CALVIN HARRIS
Organization: Chicago White Sox
Current team: ACL White Sox
League: Arizona Complex League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 215. Age: 22.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Peosta, Iowa
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 116th overall, in 2023 MLB Draft
Experience: First season
This season: Harris batted .321 and led the University of Mississippi with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team. The junior earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference accolades.