Mississippi Vanderbilt Baseball

Mississippi catcher Calvin Harris connects for a hit during a March 16 game at Vanderbilt. Harris signed an entry level contract with the Chicago White Sox last week and has reported to the organization.

 Wade Payne / The Associated Press

The small fraternity of Tri-State area natives active in professional baseball grew by one last week, when Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris signed an entry level contract with the Chicago White Sox organization.

After agreeing to a contract above the slot value for his draft position, Harris reported to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, N.C., for mini-camp before heading to the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his professional career.

