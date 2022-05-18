After vowing to his Dubuque Wahlert boys tennis players last summer that he'd take them out for a steak dinner if they returned to Des Moines this season, the Golden Eagles made sure to earn themselves a nice meal on Wednesday that's going on their coach's tab.
Wahlert swept Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0, in the substate final, then held off Decorah, 5-3, in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal in Waverly, Iowa. The Eagles earned a berth into the state semifinals on Tuesday, May 31 in Des Moines.
Wahlert is one of the same group of four teams that made the state semifinals last season and is going back, including Cedar Rapids Xavier, Pella and Spencer. The Eagles lost to Pella in the semifinals last spring before beating Spencer for third place.
"I'm very excited for these guys," Lucy said. "Now I owe them a steak dinner. The quickest way to a man's heart is his stomach, right? But I'm just so proud of these guys to be going back."
The Eagles were strong in the substate final sweep of the Go-Hawks. Jack Freiburger defeated Benny Ramker at No. 1, 6-3, 6-3; Roan Martineau cruised past Isaac Becker at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Martineau rolled past Lance Myers at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1; Josh Conlon earned a 6-2, 6-2 triumph past Aidan Kelley at No. 4; and Gabe Intrilligator secured a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 6 over Seth Orta.
The middle singles lineup sparked the Eagles to the win over Decorah. While Freiburger and Intrilligator suffered losses, Roan Martineau defeated Daniel Skrade at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0; Nolan Martineau won at No. 3 over Landon Baker, 6-1, 6-2; Conlon topped Brendan Hunter at No. 4, 6-2, 6-3; and Charlie Curtiss defeated Michael Njus at No. 5, 7-5, 6-3.
Freiburger and Roan Martineau sealed Wahlert's return to the Final Four with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
"Decorah is an exceptional team. Just really, really strong," Lucy said. "We were glad we had a 4-2 lead going into doubles, and it was very nice to see Jack and Roan pull off the doubles win to seal the deal. We're very excited just to be going back to the Final Four. Anything that happens at this point forward is icing on the cake."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.