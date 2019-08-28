Bolstered by three straight state championships and the preseason No. 1 ranking in Iowa Class 4A, Wahlert had every expectation of winning in convincing fashion to start the 2019 volleyball season against city rival Dubuque Senior.
Instead, when the two teams took the court in the Eagles Nest on Tuesday night, the Rams showed just how far along they’ve come under second-year head coach Chris Miron.
The defending champs still swept Senior, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-16 in their season debut. Kansas State recruit Aliyah Carter led the Golden Eagles with 13 kills and Wahlert saw standout performances from some familiar faces on last year’s title run.
But perhaps the biggest revelation out of Tuesday night was that, under Miron, the Rams appear to be on the rise.
“The biggest thing for me right now would be the attitude in the gym. They are very much a family, they are very much united,” said Miron, the long-time women’s volleyball coach at Clarke University before taking over Senior last fall. “They are very much thinking like nothing’s going to stop us. Even though we lost tonight, we’re going to roll it off our backs, come to practice tomorrow and start getting ready for our tournament this weekend.”
In Miron’s first year, the Rams compiled their first double-digit winning season in six years. They hadn’t taken a set off of Wahlert since 2014.
So when an ace by Katelyn Kitchen gave Senior an 18-17 lead late in Set 1, it was clear the Rams are out to set a new tone this year.
“Senior’s a really good team,” said Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves. “They’ve gotten a lot better since Chris has been there and they’re going to make huge strides in the conference.”
After a tip-kill by Senior’s Maggie McDonnell brought the opener back to a tie, 20-20, the key cogs from last year’s title run emerged for the Eagles. Grace Lueken sided out with a kill and Molly McDonald capped a four-point Wahlert run with an ace to put her team to set point. Three plays later, Carter bounced a kill to give the Eagles Set 1.
Set 2 was another grind, in the beginning, with back-to-back aces by Kitchen pushing Senior to a 9-6 lead. Wahlert eventually rallied to take a 17-14 lead and surrendered just one point the rest of the frame. Lauryn Montgomery served out the final seven points of Set 2, which ended on four straight Rams errors.
“We weren’t cocky but I think we were confident going into the game and not expecting as much as what Senior gave,” said Montgomery, a junior in her second year starting at setter for the Eagles. “It’s just match-by-match right now. We’re aware that we’re ranked No. 1 but coach always emphasizes not to be cocky and just be humble.”
In the final set, Wahlert seemed to shake off the rust, staking a 13-6 lead early and pushing it to 18-8 before Senior found life. A block by Bridget Weber and Brooke Healey cut the Rams’ deficit to 22-16 late.
Lueken sided out with a kill and two plays later teamed-up with Montgomery for a game-winning block on match point.
Montgomery finished with 25 assists, Lueken had seven kills and four aces and Rachel Eddy finished with 20 digs to round out Wahlert. Hailey Goedert had six kills, Kitchen four aces and Katelyn Egan 14 assists to lead Senior.
Intracity games always add a something extra to the pre-game jitters, Lueken said. But neither team has much of a break until their next big local rivalry games. On Sept. 3, the Eagles travel to Hempstead and the Rams host Western Dubuque.
“We had those first-game jitters and were a little nervous,” Lueken said. “But in future games, I think we’ll pick it up.”