POTOSI, Wis. — There was no slowing down the Cuba City boys basketball team Monday night. The Cubans used their fast-tempo offense to run away with a 91-51 season-opening win over host Potosi.
“This is a pretty good team we have here,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “They are an extremely unselfish group, and you can really see the potential that is there.”
The Cubans welcomed Mineral Point transfer Brayden Dailey to their starting lineup this season, and he made his presence known immediately. The 6-foot, 6-inch junior led the Cubans with a team-high 28 points.
“Brayden has really handled all the hype very well, and he is a special player,” Petigoue said. “He’s been a good addition for us.”
The Cubans took off running from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead on the Chieftains. Cuba City senior Brady Olson scored his 1,000th career point on the first points of the game. He finished the game with 19 points for the Cubans.
“I’m glad it’s over and now we can just focus on the next game,” Olson said. “It’s nice to have that accomplishment, but we have some big goals for this season.”
The Cubans also return fellow starters Jack Misky and Jackson Noll, who finished the game with 10 and eight points, respectively.
“I think maybe we just passed the ball a little too much at times, because we’re a very unselfish team,” Olson said. “We have so many great players and we all just want to win.”
The Chieftains were able to pull to within nine points at 22-13, but the Cubans took a convincing 47-26 halftime lead.
“We got out of the gates real nice,” Petitgoue said. “This was a good start for us with Mineral Point coming right at us on Friday.”
Cuba City went on to start the second half with a 7-0 run, never allowing the Chieftains a chance to get back into the game.
“Teams are going to want to slow us down, but we like playing that fast-paced game,” Olson said. “We play aggressively, and we play well together.”
The Chieftains were led by senior Gunnar Stappert with 13 points and junior Jake Stoney with eight.