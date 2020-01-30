Dubuque Hempstead’s Riley Kay knows how to pick her game up a notch in the second half.
With the Mustangs trailing by 18 against city rival Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown on Friday, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week turned it on in the final two quarters. She scored 22 of her career-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket with 18 seconds remaining, as Hempstead earned the 44-43 win.
“We weren’t playing very well in the first half, but we were able to get into a rhythm in the third quarter,” said Kay, a senior. “My teammates did a great job of feeding me the ball. It felt really great to make that last basket and to come back and get the win against one of our biggest rivals.”
Kay scored eight points in the third quarter and then erupted for 14 in the fourth.
“Riley’s numbers go without saying,” Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. “She has become that go-to person for us, and she continues to prove that she has the ability to score in many different ways.”
Kay, who is a three-year starter for the Mustangs, is averaging 15.4 points per game while also leading the team in rebounds and blocks during her senior season.
“I really think that I’ve gained a ton of confidence in myself since my sophomore year,” Kay said. “I know that I can go out there and compete with anyone because I’ve put in the work to make myself a better athlete.”
Kay played AAU basketball for several years, and has spent the past few offseasons in the gym and weight room.
“The extra time and work has helped me so much,” Kay said. “I can definitely tell that my game has benefitted from it.”
Kay has also taken on more of a leadership role as a senior.
“I take a lot of pride in this team and our program, and I enjoy helping the younger players out as much as I can,” she said.
Added Smith: “Riley’s teammates are comfortable with her and look to her on the court. She is a quiet kid, but she has really been more vocal this season which has been great to see.”
Kay, who is also a member of the Mustangs’ track and field team, said she hopes to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level next season.
“I have been looking at some schools, but nothing has been decided yet,” she said.