Galena’s Corrina Noble has been red hot from 3-point range this season.
The senior point guard set a school single-game record with 10 treys on Friday against Stockton while leading the team with 33 points in a triple overtime loss. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc and has 42 3-pointers in 12 games.
“To see her make 10 3s in one game was just amazing, but the most impressive part was the timing of when she made them,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “Down by three with a minute left in the first overtime, and she drills a three; second overtime she hits another one in a clutch situation. They were just impressive, huge shots.”
Noble’s effort tied her for the fourth-most 3-pointers in Illinois High School girls history.
“At the time, I had no idea I had made that many,” Noble said. “After the game, people came up and were telling me I broke the school record. That was pretty crazy. I really just wanted to win that game, and I was going to do what I do best, which is shooting 3s. I knew I was in the zone, but I couldn’t believe I had made that many.”
Noble and Central Michigan recruit Tiana Timpe of Stockton went basket for basket in the extra session. Timpe finished with 32 points.
“Those two really battled back and forth, and it was just cool to see that,” Watson said.
Noble’s record-setting performance didn’t come as a surprise to Watson.
“She lives in the gym and is always working on her shot,” Watson said. “Her shooting percentage from 3-point range is incredible and that’s because she continues to put in the work.”
Noble is a three-year starter for the Pirates and in her fourth year on the varsity.
“We moved her to the point guard position the last two years and her role continues to expand,” Watson said. “She is our primary scorer this year and she controls our offense. Other teams key on her, and she still finds ways to score.”
Noble said she has enjoyed taking on the new position.
“I feel like I fit in really well at the point guard spot,” she said. “I enjoy being a leader and seeing the court and what the defense is doing. I’ve been in the program for a long time, and I feel like it’s my turn to be that leader and role model that the other girls can look up to.”
Noble has grown up in the gym under her father’s tutelage.
“My dad has coached me for a long time and has coached some of my high school travel teams, so it’s something the two of us share a love for,” she said. “Basketball is something that has become like an outlet for me, and I hope that I can continue to play it at the next level somewhere.”