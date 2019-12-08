Dubuque Hempstead is ready to run and gun this season.
And in Michael Duax’s case, throw down.
The Mustangs’ talented lineup was on full display Saturday in non-conference action against Clinton, and in the process set the new program record for points in a game.
Duax had a steal and two-handed jam in the opening minutes to set the tone early and finished with a game-high 19 points, while Nick Kaesbauer fired away from downtown for four 3-pointers and 15 points as Hempstead cruised past the River Kings, 95-48, at Moody Gymnasium.
“We like to play really fast. We’re built that way,” said Duax, a 6-foot-5 junior guard who’s already drawing plenty of Division I interest. “We’re better when we get it out in transition, so to win like that is really fun for us. We got to try new things and get a lot of our bench out there. We got steals and were able to get out and go. We were getting steals, dunks, 3s, it was working for us.”
Jamari Smith added 13 points, Kellen Strohmeyer netted 12 points and Jack Sabers had 11 for the Mustangs (2-0), who shot 58 percent from the field (33-for-57) in setting the new scoring record. The previous mark was 93 points, which was reached on three occasions (1986-87, 1992-93 and 1995-96). It also marked the fifth-largest margin of victory in program history.
“Anytime we can create turnovers or missed shots, we feel like if we get out in transition that definitely plays to our strengths,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “When Jamari, Michael, Nick and Cam (Davis) get out in transition they’re pretty dangerous. The more we can create those opportunities we have to get out and get going.”
Rounding out Hempstead’s program record-setting performance were Kamari Stanford (5 points), Cam Davis (4), KeShaun Hill (4), Micah Williams (3), Brock Doyle (3), Matt Sanders (2), Nate Kaesbauer (2), Eli Herrion (1) and Jake Nevins (1).
“We’ve been working hard in practice and trying new things,” said Nick Kaesbauer, a sharpshooting senior guard. “Really trying to put pressure on them on defense and create turnovers to get transition points. That’s key in scoring as many points as we did. That’s really cool, a team effort. Almost our whole team scored tonight, and that’s a great feeling.”
Duax set the tone for the Mustangs, snagging a steal and driving in for the two-handed slam that gave Hempstead a 4-3 lead it would never relinquish. He added a pair of treys later in the first quarter to push the lead to 16-5.
“He definitely is well-rounded as a player,” Deutsch said of Duax. “He can step out and shoot the 3 at a pretty high percentage, he can take you off the dribble, he can post up and finish around the rim. He can score at all three levels.”
Smith went coast-to-coast for a layup, then Nick Kaesbauer launched from downtown and hit two triples that extended the lead to 23 in the second quarter. Hempstead finished the frame on a 26-8 run and forced the River Kings (0-2) to 15 turnovers in the first half and 23 in the game.
“We’re not the tallest team, but we’re really long and really athletic,” Deutsch said. “We’re trying to use that to our advantage and give these guys credit, they really buy in to playing defense. It doesn’t matter what defense we roll out, those guys take a lot of pride in getting deflections and getting stops.”
Smith, a 6-foot-4 junior, showed off his hops with a one-handed tomahawk dunk in the third quarter, then Duax followed that on the next possession with a putback slam. The lead reached 40 by the end of the frame, and the Mustangs bench cleared and kept the good times rolling throughout the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Deutsch said. “I know our kids had a lot of smiles on their faces and anytime you can get that effort from the first part of the team all the way to the end of your bench, everyone’s happy.”