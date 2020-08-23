Not even Megan Scherrman could’ve predicted how 2019 played out.
At this time last season, Scherrman’s Western Dubuque volleyball lineup featured five underclassmen. The Bobcats took their lumps during the regular season then had arguably the toughest playoff route of any team in Iowa Class 4A. They had to take down the three-time reigning state champs in Dubuque Wahlert during regionals. They then had to recover from a 2-0 hole against Cedar Rapids Xavier at state.
That journey — improbably — took WD all the way to the program’s first state championship match.
Most of that same group is back. But through the first few weeks of practice, Scherrman feels like she’s been watching a different team. The conversations in WD’s gym nowadays are way different than they were at this point last year.
“Our conversation since Day 1 is that we know that we’re going to have that target on our back,” Scherrman said. “At Western Dubuque, we’ve never been under that pressure before. So we talk to the girls about how you handle that.
“Everybody we play this year is going to give us their best game. We need to be able to come out and with that pressure give everybody our best game back.”
The Bobcats (24-14 in 2019) are still on the younger side. Both their outsides — Meredith Bahl and Madeline Harris — are juniors. So is their setter, Madison Maahs. Sophomores Libby Lansing and Ella Meyer will hold down pivotal spots in the rotation for them in middle and libero, respectively.
That youth isn’t going to fool anybody this year. Iowa knows these players now. The state saw how far they can take it — which was as close as it gets to taking it all.
And now they’re another year older.
“Last year, being underdogs we felt like we had nothing to lose,” said Meg Besler, WD’s lone returning senior starter. “Last year no one really knew us. We’re kind of just making sure that we prove that we deserve that title.”
A challenging year undoubtedly awaits. The season starts on Tuesday and WD is like most teams in that the players haven’t been in the gym as much as they would like heading into this. They open at Cedar Falls, a 5A team that’s attended the last five state tournaments. The Tigers are just one of many brutal Mississippi Valley Conference teams the Bobcats are going to have to face down this year.
They’re also going to navigate new social distancing requirements laid down by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They’ll be asked to keep the circle tight, and at any moment a positive coronavirus test could shut them down for two weeks if not the season.
But even then, the Bobcats showed it’s a mistake for anyone to take them for granted. Last season’s grind showed them how to conquer the unknown.
“I think that losing in the state championship made us a better team,” said Meyer, the team’s reigning digs leader. “Of course we wanted to win but losing made us want to win it more this year. … We did surprise ourselves because we obviously made Bobcat history. We’d never won down there. Once that happened we knew we could go all the way to the state championship game.
“We’re accepting the fact that everybody’s going to be looking at us and wanting to beat us. No one knew we were going to beat Wahlert. Coming back against Xavier. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we’ll get through it.”
Besler credits WD’s chemistry for taking the team far last year. On and off the court, Besler said teammates spend a lot of time together and that bond is going to help them navigate through another tough road this year.
“I personally think it’s really important to have your teammates to lean on,” she said. “Outside and inside of volleyball they have your backs. You can always trust your teammates.”
The biggest challenge, perhaps, is that the bar has been set by the players themselves. They talk about “knowing” they have what it takes to win the title. That’s something Scherrman has never seen from her group in her seven years at the helm.
The conversation in Epworth is different now. For the first time, WD is entering the season as a team to beat.
“Everybody’s goal is Cedar Rapids, still be playing in November,” Scherrman said. “Until you’re in that situation and bring a group down there, I don’t think you realize that yes you can achieve these goals. It brings a whole new feeling into the gym the following year.
“It’s a team that has a bigger goal this year because they were a part of it last year. We don’t want to be compliant. We don’t want to be OK with where we’re at. It’s a team that’s in there to get better every day.”