Brendan O’Connor homered in both games, and Bubba Thompson went deep in the second as the Pride swept Missouri Valley, 4-2 and 11-1, on Friday in Peosta, Iowa.
O’Connor hit a solo home run to left in the opener, then hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning of the second game for his sixth long ball of the season. Thompson hit a solo shot for his sixth of the season later in the fourth inning as the Pride improved to 17-11 overall and 10-5 in the Heart of America Conference.
Isaac Rohde (7-2) struck out eight and allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings in the opener. Former Western Dubuque standout Greg Bennett (4-1) struck out seven and allowed one run on six hits and two walks over six innings in the second game.
Recommended for you
Coe 8, Dubuque 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Jake Brosius tripled, homered and drove in four runs as the Kohawks (12-9, 4-5 American Rivers Conference) shut out the Spartans (15-6, 5-5).
UW-Stout 2-2, UW-Platteville 1-9 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Justin Fago and Slate Higa had two hits apiece in the opener for the Pioneers. Fago had a two-run single in an eight-run ninth inning in the second game as UW-Platteville (6-13, 3-7 WIAC) snapped a seven-game losing streak.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 8-4, Graceland 0-5 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman struck out seven in a one-hit shutout, and Abby Archer and Leah Gray homered in the opener, and Lily King and Elizabeth Leverton each had two hits and an RBI in the second game as the Pride (8-13, 1-3 Heart) split with Graceland.
UW-Whitewater 4-5, UW-Platteville 3-4 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Alexandria Davis homered in the opener, and Melissa Dietz went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in the second game as the Pioneers (14-8, 0-2 WIAC) dropped a pair of one-run games.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 9, River Valley 6 — At Cassville, Wis.: Preston Steiner had two doubles and a home run as Potosi/Cassville beat River Valley.
BOYS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Washington 7, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Meyer Courts: Alex Nielsen won at No. 3 singles, and Andrew Day and Cam O’Donnell won a No. 1 doubles in the Rams’ loss against the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.