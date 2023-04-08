04232022-clarkebaseball3-jr.jpg
Clarke University first baseman Brendan O’Connor looks for the out during a game last season in Peosta, Iowa. O’Connor hit a pair of home runs on Friday as Clarke swept Missouri Valley.

 JESSICA REILLY/Telegraph Herald

Brendan O’Connor homered in both games, and Bubba Thompson went deep in the second as the Pride swept Missouri Valley, 4-2 and 11-1, on Friday in Peosta, Iowa.

O’Connor hit a solo home run to left in the opener, then hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning of the second game for his sixth long ball of the season. Thompson hit a solo shot for his sixth of the season later in the fourth inning as the Pride improved to 17-11 overall and 10-5 in the Heart of America Conference.

