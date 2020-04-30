Platteville senior Izzy Carroll had an abrupt finish to her high school sports career, but she couldn’t have asked for a better place for it to end.
The three-sport athlete concluded her senior basketball season at the Wisconsin state basketball tournament, where the Hillmen were set to play in the Division 3 championship game just hours before the WIAA canceled the remainder of the winter sports season due to COVID-19.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the season with second-team all-conference honors as the Hillmen had their best finish in school history at 26-0. She averaged 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
“Izzy was one of those girls who wanted to get her teammates involved, and she did whatever it took to win games,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “She is a kid of great character who never complains, and she is an extremely humble leader.”
Carroll finished her high school career with 11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track and field, while having her final track and field season canceled due to the coronavirus.
“Looking back at my senior year, it really will be something I never forget,” Carroll said. “In volleyball, we earned our first regional title, and in basketball we finished as good as we could have at state. We went out with a bang, and no one is going to forget us.”
In volleyball, she was a three-time first team all-conference selection and a two-time Most Valuable Player.
“I have been playing sports for as long as I can remember, but volleyball has always been my favorite,” she said. “But this past year of basketball made it hard not to love that sport as well.”
Carroll, who competed in both the shot put and discus at the state track and field meet last season, headed into the 2020 season as the third best Platteville girls discus thrower. She finished second in the discus and eighth in the shot put at the state meet.
“I could have been really upset about missing out on my senior year of track and field, but I finished it out at the state meet, and I will get to continue throwing next year at UW-La Crosse, so at least I know I’m not finished with the sport yet,” she said.
Added Foley: “Izzy works extremely hard in everything she does. I can’t think of a better kid to represent our school as the athlete of the week. There’s not many kids like her. She doesn’t make excuses, she never takes the easy way out, and she’s just a great role model for others. She’s very deserving of this accomplishment.”
Last week, Carroll was one of three area student-athletes who were among the 32 recipients of the prestigious Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award. This year, 437 Wisconsin schools nominated a total of 857 seniors for the honor.
Half of the Scholar Athlete finalists have posted a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is 3.94. They have combined for 313 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school.