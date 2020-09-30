Samantha Fish won a pair of individual events, and Nora Davis and Kate Duehr added individual wins as Dubuque Hempstead swam to a 104-80 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Fish won the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 1.85 seconds, then claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:01.10 for the Mustangs. David won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.70 and Duehr won the 500 freestyle in 5:52.91.
The Mustangs won two of three relays, with Emily Rober, Callie Dolphin, Davis and Duehr winning the 200 free relay in 1:54.24. Fish, Davis, Rober and Kenzie Tomkins won the 400 free relay in 4:04.10.
Iowa City West 139.5, Dubuque Wahlert 42.5 — At Coralville, Iowa: The Golden Eagles’ Hayley Welbes was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (26.77) and Ariana Yaklich finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.11) to highlight a tough dual against Iowa City West.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Iowa City: The Cougars outlasted the Rams, 16-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13, in a Mississippi Valley Conference match played at Xtream Arena.
Western Dubuque 3, Linn-Mar 0 — At Marion, Iowa: Meg Besler had 19 kills, Meredith Bahl added 12, and Maddy Maahs finished with three aces and 37 assists as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats swept 5A No. 14 Linn-Mar, 25-14, 27-25, 25-20.
Mount Vernon 3, West Delaware 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Mustangs beat the 3A No. 8 Hawks, 27-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Alburnett 0 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Vikings edged past the Pirates, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23, in a Tri-Rivers Conference match.
Clayton Ridge 3, North Fayette Valley 0 — At West Union, Iowa: The Eagles swept North Fayette Valley, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24, in Upper Iowa Conference action.
Highland 3, Potosi 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Lilly Post had 24 kills and two aces to lead Potosi, but Highland rallied past the Chieftains, 25-18, 26-28, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Darlington 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Makayla Pilling had 10 kills to lead the Panthers, but the Redbirds earned the victory, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs 2nd — At Iowa City: Maddie Digman ran 23:25.1 to win the individual title and lead Dubuque Hempstead to a second-place finish, just five points behind Bettendorf, at the Iowa City West Invitational.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Arrows 2nd — At Lancaster, Wis.: Morgan Cooley shot 45 to lead Lancaster to a runner-up finish behind Wisconsin Dells, 181-193, in a five-team meet at Lancaster Country Club. Delaney Ryan shot 44 to help Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (205) to third place. Josie Thomas’ 52 paced Darlington (217) to fourth place. Prairie du Chien, which did not field a full team, was led by Allison Kennedy’s 46.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Kehl Center: Kelsi Chambers tallied a team-high 10 kills, Megan Pressgrove added eight, and Clarke (3-5, 3-2 Heart of America Conference) swept Culver Stockton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 4, Graceland 1 — At Dubuque: Jakob Schoon, Jake Persenico and Victor Moreno scored goals, and the Pride got an own goal to aid a win over Graceland.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 3, Graceland 0 — At Dubuque: Bailey McNamee scored twice as the Pride (5-1, 4-1 Heart) blanked Graceland.