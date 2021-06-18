Mike Paye likes the direction the Union Dubuque Football Club is headed this season.
After enduring a lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union has reached the midseason point of a 2021 season that has seen strong growth on the field. Under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Paye, Union has shown continuous improvement in quality of play.
After starting the season with three straight losses, Union has one win and two ties in its last three games, good enough for ninth place in the 12-team Midwest Premiere League with six games remainig.
“We have been able to add some quality players that have challenged everyone to get better,” Paye said. “If we keep working hard, we have the ability to be top-four by season’s end.”
Union will also face another challenge in July, participating in the National Independent Soccer Association’s Independent Cup. The NISA Cup is an open tournament and features professional as well as semi-pro teams like Union. Union’s participation will feature a match on July 31 against professional side Chicago House AC.
“They will be really good,” said Paye, “but it will give our guys a great opportunity to see what soccer at the next level looks like.”
Union has three more road games before returning home on July 10. Upcoming games are tonight in Chicago, June 26 in Dekalb, and July 3 in Cedar Rapids. The Livestream feed for away games can be accessed through the Union Dubuque website (uniondfc.com) or on Union’s Facebook page.