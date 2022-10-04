Dubuque Wahlert’s Kelly Snyder swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and won the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday night in a 99-76 victory over Senior at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
The chore of taking down Senior Night decorations at San Jose Pool became a lot more enjoyable for Brooke Wuebker when she heard the final announcement come over the public address system.
Wuebker contributed to a pair of relay wins and won an individual event Tuesday night in helping Dubuque Wahlert defeat city rival Senior, 99-76, on the Loras College campus. The Golden Eagles also defeated Hempstead in a dual meet earlier in the season and set themselves up as the favorite heading into the city meet in two weeks.
“I had no idea we won it until my dad came on the PA and announced the score while I was taking down the streamers,” said Brooke Wuebker, a senior who won the 100 freestyle in 58.28 and swam on the winning medley and 200 freestyle relays. “There were some really good races, so I figured it was going to be pretty close, but I was so excited to hear we won.
“We’ve been thinking about this meet for a while, and the whole team showed so much heart tonight. We really wanted to win this one. Going into the city meet, our mentality will definitely be heightened. It’ll still be a toss up like it always is, but having beaten Hempstead and Senior when we’ve dualed them gives us a lot of confidence for city.”
The Eagles opened the meet by edging Senior by just .3 seconds in the 200 medley relay, then went on to win seven more races in the 12-event meet. Avery Schmidt (backstroke), Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), Brooke Wuebker (butterfly) and Taylor Borgerding (freestyle) combined for a 1:58.60 in the medley relay.
Wahlert also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.02 with Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Amia Yaklich and Kayla Wuebker.
Kayla Wuebker swept the distance races, going 2:12.60 in the 200 freestyle and 5:57.68 in the 500 freestyle. Wahlert’s other individual victories came from Schmidt with a 1:00.95 in the 100 backstroke, Snyder with a 1:16.96 in the breaststroke and Naomi Duehr with 166.10 points in diving.
“We haven’t beaten Senior in a long time, and I’m really happy we did,” said Schmidt, also a senior. “I’m feeling really good about this team going into the city meet in a couple of weeks. We have a pretty good idea what to expect at city, and we know what we can achieve.
“A night like this is always so much fun, because you’re swimming against girls you’ve known through DASH or the Y during club season. It’s nice to have a bond with your opponents and still be able to race them.”
Molly Gilligan again led the Rams with a pair of individual victories and a come-from-behind anchor leg in the winning 400 freestyle relay that also featured Savanna Koch, Ana Konrardy and Kaitlyn Vantiger. They combined for a 3:58.53, with Gilligan overcoming Schmidt midway through the anchor leg.
“I did feel a lot of pressure on the block, but I really like swimming the 100 because it’s such a fun event for me,” Gilligan said. “We were only down maybe less than a second, but it was really close. I knew I had to put my head down and go for it and do it for my team, even if we weren’t going to win the meet overall. The feeling of winning that was really exciting.
“The last few weeks, I haven’t been swimming the way I’d like. I think this is going to dig me out of my hole. It gets me excited to know I can race fast people, and I’m just excited to see what we can do as a team the next couple of weeks.”
Gilligan also won the 50 freestyle in 25.97 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.66. Koch claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:29.41.
