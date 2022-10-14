Western Dubuque’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night.
In the Class 4A top-10 showdown, third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock proved to be too much, pulling away from the No. 10 Bobcats for a 35-14 victory in Waverly, Iowa.
McCrae Hagarty scored four touchdowns on runs of 29, 59, 2 and 46 yards as the Go-Hawks (8-0, 4-0) pounded the Bobcats (5-3, 3-1) on the ground and pulled away from a 7-7 game at halftime.
Brett Harris connected with Caleb Klein on a 22-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the second quarter, but the Go-Hawks scored 28 unanswered points to pull it out.
Western Dubuque added a late touchdown with 48 seconds left as second-string quarterback Connor Maiers hooked up with Gannon Hickie for a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque Senior 7 — At Plesant Valley, Iowa: Jack Simon found Walker Tart on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 7:30 to play, but the Rams (4-4) couldn’t get much going otherwise in a tough loss to the unbeaten Spartans (8-0).
Independence 21, West Delaware 20 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks had a chance to clinch a share of the Class 3A District 3 title, but instead were nipped by Independence’s spoiler efforts.
Benton Community 49, Maquoketa 7 — At Benton, Iowa: The Cardinals fell on the road to the Bobcats.
MFL/Mar-Mac 61, Beckman Catholic 0 — At Monona, Iowa: A promising season for the Trailblazers (4-4) ended with a whimper on the road, as the Bulldogs (7-1) hammered their way to a shutout.
Cascade 49, Postville 14 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (5-3) solidified their position in the playoffs, locking up the No. 3 seed in their district with a rout of the winless Pirates (0-8).
North Linn 48, Maquoketa Valley 6 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Wildcats were held in check by North Linn.
ILLINOIS
Durand/Pecatonica 35, Galena 6 — At Galena, Ill.: John Wubben tossed a 13-yard TD pass to Roman Romer with 1:25 to play, but the Pirates (3-6) had their postseason hopes dashed in a home loss to Durand/Pecatonica (6-2).
Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8 — At Lena, Ill.: The perennial state championship contender Panthers stymied the Blackhawks’ playoff aspirations.
Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats were not match for the Missiles in 8-player action and were eliminated from playoff contention.
WISCONSIN
River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Braden Crubel caught two touchdown passes and River Ridge was able to shut down the Knights.
Darlington 66, Fennimore 13 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Redbirds ran away with another powerful performance on the road, routing Fennimore.
Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Cubans couldn’t keep pace on the road with the rival Pointers.
Brodhead/Juda 39, Lancaster 16 — At Brodhead, Wis.: The Flying Arrows struggled on both ends in a frustrating road loss to Brodhead/Juda.
River Valley 40, Platteville 7 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Hillmen (4-5) were shooting for a playoff berth, but River Valley (3-6) played spoiler in dominating fashion.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Regionals set in Wisconsin — The regional postseason brackets have been released in Wisconsin, with the journey to the Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 3-5 about to begin.
First round regional games begin Tuesday, with semifinals on Thursday and regional finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. Sectional semifinals are slated for Thursday, Oct. 27, with sectional finals scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.
Benton at Black Hawk, Shullsburg at Pecatonica, Cassville at Highland, Potosi at North Crawford and Argyle at Southwestern are first-round matches in Division 4. The Wildcats are seeded second and favored to win a regional title, and could face top-seeded Seneca in a sectional semifinal.
First-round matches in Division 3 feature Fennimore at Lancaster, Belleville at Cuba City and Wisconsin Heights at Darlington. The Cubans could face top-seeded Brodhead in a regional final, and a sectional semifinal could loom against SWAL rival Mineral Point.
In Division 2, Platteville hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the first round and would face the winner of Wisconsin Dells/Adams-Friendship in the semifinals. River Valley could be waiting in the regional final.
Southwestern 3, Mineral Point 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alana Splinter had 10 kills, Deanna Ramaker contributed 27 assists and 18 digs, and Bailey Schneider added seven kills and six blocks as the Wildcats handed SWAL champ Mineral Point its only conference loss of the season on Thursday night, 27-25, 13-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, UW-La Crosse 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Carlson nailed 30 kills and Sam Rossetti delivered 50 assists as the Pioneers rallied past the Eagles in a wild five-set victory, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10.
Augustana 3, Dubuque 2 — At Stoltz Center: Darby Hawtrey floored 18 kills and Emma Powell delivered 17 kills and 21 digs, but the Spartans (9-13) dropped a thriller, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 6-25, 15-8.
Wartburg 3, Loras 0 — At Lillis AWC: Sara Hoskins had 19 assists and Sam Stoffregen added 19 digs, but the Duhawks (6-16, 0-5 A-R-C) were swept by the Knights, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22.
Graceland 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Madison Blohm had 20 assists and five digs, but the Pride (3-19) were beat, 33-35, 25-10, 25-17, 26-24.
