DES MOINES — All season, Bellevue Marquette’s trio of posts has given opponents headaches.
Tori Michel (6-foot), Miranda Peters (5-11) and Ellie O’Brien (6-foot) have been scoring, rebounding and blocking machines for the second-seeded Mohawks (24-1), who return to the Iowa Class 1A state semifinals today for the second consecutive season.
“The girls have done a really great job,” said Marquette coach Jim Kettmann, who has led the Mohawks to Wells Fargo Arena five times over the past 10 years. “Tori, Miranda and Ellie have been such a big part of what we’ve done this season. Holly Kremer comes in and gives us some good minutes off the bench. And our guard play has really gotten better throughout the season.”
But perhaps for the first time this year, Marquette will be challenged by an equally long, athletic and strong player in the post. Third-seeded Algona Bishop Garrigan (24-1) boasts freshman center Audi Crooks, and at 6-foot-3 the Golden Bears have a tall, strong and dominant force in the paint that could give the Mohawks fits.
Garrigan is making its fifth state tournament appearance, and much of that credit goes to the overwhelming Crooks. The freshman sensation is one of the top scorers in 1A at 23 points per game with 11.5 rebounds per contest — second best in 1A behind Michel’s 12.3 per game — while doing all of her damage around the rim.
“Hold your ground down there when they drive and if they make it, they make it,” said Peters, who leads the Mohawks with 16.5 points per game. “You just can’t tip your hand down and get fouls. That’s what got us into trouble (against LeMars Gehlen).”
The Golden Bears are far from a one-player show. Freshman Molly Joyce averages 18.2 points per game and 4.1 steals per contest, which ranks second in 1A. Senior Madison Meister adds 9 points per game. It’s been a landmark season for Garrigan, which has set a new program record for wins in a season. The Bears’ only loss is to 2A state qualifier West Hancock, but Garrigan got its revenge by winning a rematch later in the season.
Marquette’s only loss is also to a 2A team, Maquoketa Valley, which got bounced in regionals. The Mohawks will continue to lean on their trio of posts and smart play from their guards, which is exactly what they got in a 60-53 victory over Gehlen in the quarterfinals.
Michel delivered 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in 28 minutes, while Peters contributed 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in only 20 minutes. Ellie O’Brien added 10 points, 13 rebounds and a block in a full 32 minutes, as the Mohawks posted three double-doubles and set the stage for what should be a war in the paint today.
“We have to push and keep bringing it to them,” O’Brien said. “When we get in foul trouble, we have some subs that can come in and hold their own.”