Western Dubuque alum Max Steffen hauled in six passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns, Jordan Brown rushed for three scores and quarterback Brandon Mueller racked up 326 total yards as Clarke routed Graceland, 45-3, at Dalzell Field on Saturday.
The Pride improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Heart of America Conference.
Steffen hauled in scoring passes of 30, 11 and 11 yards from Mueller.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Rosenbum still unbeaten — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras College’s Kassie Rosenbum, a former Clayton Ridge prep, won in a season-best and course-record time of 21:13 at the Wartburg triangular. Brianna Renner was the next Duhawk to cross the finish line, placing ninth with a time of 23:09, followed by Kaylee Osterberger in 12th (23:33) and Ellie Osterberger in 16th (24:12). Wartburg won the team race over Loras, 48-20.
Guttormson takes 4th — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras College’s Luke Guttormson ran 24:47 to place fourth overall at the Wartburg triangular. The Duhawks placed second behind Wartburg, which was led by Western Dubuque grad Joe Freiburger’s winning run of 24:31.
Spartans 2nd — At Pella, Iowa: Mark Biechler and Tyler Cernohous finished 1-2 for Dubuque, helping the Spartans to a second-place finish behind Nebraska Wesleyan, 34-44, at the Central Triangular.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke splits — At Kehl Center: The Pride (10-8) picked up a 25-11, 26-24, 20-25, 25-14 victory over St. Ambrose behind 13 kills apiece from Amber Cooksley and Gianna Garza. Clarke was swept by Northwestern-St. Paul.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Dodgeville 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen beat the Dodgers, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 15-25, 15-11, to win a WIAA Division 2 regional title.
Mineral Point 3, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Pointers knocked off the Redbirds, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13, in the WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Potosi 3, Highland 0 — At Highland, Wis.: The Chieftains swept Highland, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21, to win a WIAA Division 4 regional championship.
BOYS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Platteville’s Wells to state — At Westby, Wis.: Platteville senior John Wells finished fourth overall in a 5K time of 17:06.8 at the Division 2 Westby Sectional to earn a trip to the state meet next week at Colby High School. Aquinas and West Salem claimed the two team spots from the sectional meet.
Warriors 2nd — At Oregon, Ill.: Matt Foote was sixth in 18:07 and Cross Oberman was ninth in 18:13, helping East Dubuque to a second-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A regional meet. The Warriors advanced to next week’s season-ending sectional meet.
Galena’s Sam Hesselbacher was third in 17:40 and Sam Eaton was 15th in 18:41. Both advanced individually to sectionals. Galena finished eighth as a team.
GIRLS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Martensen sisters go 1-2 — At Westby, Wis.: Kayci Martensen covered the 5K layout in 18:47.8 to win a Wisconsin Division 2 sectional championship and earn a berth in next weekend’s state meet. Her younger sister, freshman Hanna Martensen, was runner-up.
Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung finished fourth overall in 20:07 to earn a trip to state. The top two teams and top five individuals moved on.
Colby/Abbotsford edged Aquinas, 46-47, for the team title, while Platteville was seven points back in third. Emma Rooney led the Hillmen by placing in the sixth scoring position, followed by Kendra Statsny in seventh and Josie Yurs in 10th.
Warriors, Pirates advance 1 each — At Oregon, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar finished runner-up in 19:04 at the IHSA Class 1A regional meet, punching her ticket for next week’s sectional meet. Also advancing was Galena’s Samantha Callahan, who placed seventh in 21:00.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rams sweep — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Tabitha Monahan won the 50 freestyle, Maci Boffeli won the 100 breaststroke, and Dubuque Senior swept the relays in winning duals against Iowa City High (103-79) and Dubuque Hempstead (98-84). Samantha Fish won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for Hempstead, which defeated Iowa City High, 98-87.