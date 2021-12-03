Centre’s Bri Tilley (left) and Loras’ Libby Perry battle for the ball during an NCAA Division III tournament third-round match in the Rock Bowl on Nov. 20. Loras plays Christopher Newport in the national semifinals today in Greensboro, N.C.
How Loras got here — Beat Fontbonne, 1-0, in the first round; Calvin, 3-0, in the second round; No. 13 Centre, 2-0, in the third round, and outlasted UW-La Crosse in a penalty kick shootout in the fourth round.
How Christopher Newport got here — Defeated Cabrini, 2-0, in the first round; Franklin and Marshall, 1-0, in the second round; No. 24 Trinity, 1-0, in the third round; and No. 16 Chicago, 2-1, in the fourth round.
Outlook — Loras is making its first appearance in the Final Four. This is the first time in program history the Duhawks have advanced beyond the Sweet 16. The Duhawks’ McDonnell leads the nation in assists and this week became just the fifth All-American in program history. Christopher Newport is in the Final Four for the second time in three seasons. The Captains’ Cook has 88 career goals and her 33 game-winning goals ties the NCAA all-division record for both men and women. The winner will play either No. 1 The College of New Jersey (20-0-2), a three-time national champion making its 13th Final Four appearance, or No. 14 Wesleyan (18-1-2), which is in the national semifinals for the first time. The championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
He said it — “It has been, and will be, huge with back-to-back games against top teams in the country. We will need a full squad, and everyone has to be ready to go. Every player on this team has a role and everyone’s role is important. I couldn’t be happier with how they have done so far.” — Loras coach Matt Pucci, on his team’s depth.