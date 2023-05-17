Saints Vs Waterloo
Buy Now

The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Lucas St. Louis earned the USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year award on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Dubuque player to earn the honor.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Lucas St. Louis expected a more challenging academic workload during his first season in the United States Hockey League.

And, just like his play on the ice, he met it head on.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.