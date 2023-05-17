Lucas St. Louis expected a more challenging academic workload during his first season in the United States Hockey League.
And, just like his play on the ice, he met it head on.
The 5-foot-10, 169-pound defenseman from Old Greenwich, Conn., on Tuesday became the fourth member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization to be selected the USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year. His teammate, forward Noah Powell, also landed a spot on the six-player All-Academic Team.
Recommended for you
“It was definitely a challenge, because I wasn’t used to doing online school,” said St. Louis, an 18-year-old senior who graduated with a 3.95 cumulative high school grade point average. “It’s different, having to teach yourself every day. But I take a lot of pride in my academics, and I didn’t want to let my grades slip with all the hockey I had.
“You just have to work a little harder and commit to making time for your academics. I guess it paid off. To be named the top scholar in the whole league means a lot to me, and I’m proud that the extra work paid off.”
St. Louis previously attended the Brunswick School, a prep school located roughly 15 minutes from his home in Connecticut. He joined Connor Kurth (2020-21), Mason McCormick (2018-19) and Alex Steeves (2017-18) on the list of Dubuque players to win the USHL’s top academic honor.
“Few athletes in this competitive community can balance their chosen sport with high-level academics,” said Douglas M. Burdett, the assistant head of school and director of college placement at Brunswick. “By the time Lucas had finished his 11th-grade year with us, not only was he a leader of our varsity hockey team, but he was also on an academic path that had few rivals. Lucas was a leader in his AP BC Calculus class as well as AP Physics C.”
In Dubuque, the Harvard University recruit roomed with older brother and second-team all-USHL forward Ryan St. Louis, who will play at fellow Ivy League school Brown University in the fall.
“It helped to have Ryan keep me in check,” said Lucas St. Louis, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. “He made sure I wasn’t letting things slip and that I was getting my work done.”
Lucas St. Louis tallied three goals and 24 points in 61 games as a rookie defenseman this season. He plans to return to the Saints in the fall for another season of development.
“We are ecstatic for Lucas to be recognized as the USHL scholar athlete of the year,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “The adjustment to the USHL can be challenging for any first-year player, and for Lucas to excel not only on the ice for the Fighting Saints but also off it, is an outstanding achievement and something Lucas should be very proud of.”
The Saints organization certainly takes academics seriously.
Under the direction of academic coordinator JoAnne Gibson, Dubuque has grabbed 15 of the 40 (37.5%) positions on the USHL all-academic team since its inception in 2016-17. The Saints have placed multiple players on the all-academic team for six consecutive seasons, while no other USHL team has accomplished that feat once.
“In Dubuque, we take academics very serious,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints president of hockey operations and general manager. “Providing a top-notch academic support system for our players is a priority and a core value of the organization.
“We are impressed by the work Noah and Lucas demonstrated on the ice and in the classroom and congratulate them both on this recognition. JoAnne continues to do a tremendous job assisting our players with everything related to academics.”
Powell, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward from Northbrook, Ill., recorded eight goals and 19 points in 53 games as a rookie this season. The 18-year-old is committed to Ohio State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.