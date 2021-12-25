Kevin Costner emerged from the cornstalks in right field, and life once again imitated art on a hallowed parcel of land near Dyersville, Iowa.
Major League Baseball fulfilled its two-year promise of building a postcard-worthy temporary stadium and hosting a regular-season game adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. Not only did 8,000-plus fans come, an entire country watching the Fox telecast at home wished it could have been there that mid-August evening ... all the way to the very last pitch.
And, oh, what a finish.
Tim Anderson’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox past the New York Yankees, 9-8, in the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game. Fireworks erupted from the batter’s eye in centerfield
The near-flawless execution and overwhelming national response prompted Commissioner Rob Manfred to promise the game will return next August during his late-afternoon press conference.
“First time here at the Field of Dreams, and to be able make a memory like this is definitely leaving a mark,” Anderson said. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show tonight.”
The event drew a television audience of more than 5.9 million viewers and made it the most-watched regular-season baseball game since 2005. It also ranked as the Tri-State area’s sports story of 2021, a year that kept the Telegraph Herald sports department on its toes.
Here is a glance at the rest of the top 21 stories we covered during 2021:
IAN MOLLER, TEXAS RANGER
Just months after graduating from Wahlert High School, 18-year-old catcher Ian Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be selected in the MLB Draft since 2011. The Texas Rangers drafted Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall, signed him a week later, and he began his professional career in the Arizona Complex League.
Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be drafted since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft. The previous Dubuque player drafted was Wahlert left-handed pitcher Nick Kirk, who went to the Cleveland Indians in the 19th round in 2009.
Kevin Rhomberg, an all-state shortstop who led Hempstead to the 1974 state championship, held the distinction of being the highest-drafted Dubuque player before Moller. The Cleveland Indians selected Rhomberg in the 14th round of the 1977 draft.
DENLINGER PERSEVERES
Theo Denlinger always dreamed of hearing his name called in the MLB Draft. He just didn’t expect it to happen at age 25 or after a series of injuries that threatened to derail his career.
The Chicago White Sox selected the former Cuba City, Wis., multi-sport standout in the seventh round, 215th overall, and signed him to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher spent the past three seasons at Bradley University, where he blossomed into a prospect despite overcoming Tommy John surgery, a dislocated knee cap and had torn cartilage repaired during a collegiate career that began at Madison College.
‘BIG HURT’ IN IOWA
An investment group headed by first-ballot Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas and former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Dan Evans announced plans to oversee the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville. Initial plans call for an adjacent complex to host high-level youth baseball tournaments, but the iconic movie site will remain in tact.
GOLD ON THE BLUE OVAL
After having the 2020 Iowa prep track & field season wiped out by the pandemic, area athletes more than made up for it in May. The Dubuque Wahlert girls captured their first team championship since 2012 and set the state standard by winning their 26th and 27th relays in program history. Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann, a University of Iowa recruit, and Bellevue’s Payton Griebel, who now runs for the University of Northern Iowa men’s team, won four gold medals apiece on the blue oval of Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
STATE CHAMPS … TWICE
In the span of just four months, Western Dubuque won the first state championships in softball and volleyball program history. The Bobcats beat Boone, 3-1, for the Class 4A softball title in July and swept Waverly-Shell Rock, 3-0, for the Class 4A volleyball crown in November.
Maddie Harris, Erica and Isabel Ernzen, Ella Meyer and Hailey Wulfekuhle contributed to both championship teams.
MINUTEMEN TAKE ON WORLD
Dubuque County made a magical run to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., for the second time in program history and the first since 2018. The Minutemen, who featured players from all six county high schools, rolled undefeated through the state and Mid-South Regional tournaments before reaching the semifinals and going 2-2 at the World Series for the best finish in program history.
The Minutemen (15-2) advanced farther than any Iowa team since 1975. Dubuque Senior grad Cole Smith won MVP honors at the regional tournament, and Aaron Savary collected the prestigious Bob Feller Award for posting the most strikeouts against regional and World Series competition.
SAINTS HIRE NHL COACH
The Dubuque Fighting Saints hired Greg Brown as the fifth head coach in the franchise’s USHL Tier I history, which dates to 2010-11. Brown spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Rangers and guided the Saints to the third-best winning percentage prior to the league’s holiday break.
NHL HONORS FORMER SAINTS COACH
Jack Barzee received one of the highest honors in the sport when the National Hockey League presented him with the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to the game in the United States. The ceremony coincided with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame celebration in Denver. Barzee helped bring the Fighting Saints to Dubuque prior to the 1980-81 season and coached them to three Clark Cup championships before embarking on a decorated NHL scouting career.
NEXT LEVEL WAHLERT VOLLEYBALL
Three former Wahlert volleyball all-staters participated in the NCAA Division I tournament. First-team all-American Mac May led UCLA to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion Wisconsin, while Kansas State all-Big 12 sophomore Aliyah Carter and University of Mississippi head coach Kayla Banwarth exited in the opening rounds of the tournament.
MUSTANGS MAKE HISTORY
Keelee Leitzen added yet another groundbreaking piece of history to her young cross country resume.
The sophomore led Dubuque Hempstead to the first girls state cross country team championship in program history at windy Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. A year ago, she became the first Dubuque public school runner to claim an individual state title.
The No. 2-ranked Mustangs, making their eighth straight state appearance, placed three runners in the top 20 en route to 108 points while defeating top-ranked Pleasant Valley by 24 points for the Iowa Class 4A championship.
MARTENSEN THREE-PEAT
Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City senior Kayci Martensen ran a 5K time of 18:10 to win her third consecutive Wisconsin Division 2 state cross country championship at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She beat Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower by 14.7 seconds with the fourth-fastest time in Division 2 history and the 12th-fastest overall. Martensen, who finished third at state as a freshman and won all four sectional championships, became just the fifth female and the 11th runner in state history with three state championships.
SPECHT COMPLETES HAT TRICK
Wahlert junior outfielder Tommy Specht became just the third Dubuque County baseball player to be selected to the prestigious Perfect Game All-American Classic. The University of Kentucky recruit is considered a top prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft.
Specht followed Western Dubuque grad Calvin Harris, a University of Mississippi sophomore catcher who made the 2019 All-American event, and Moller, who played in the 2020 showcase.
PIRATES HIRE MUNSON
The Pittsburgh Pirates hired former MLB player Eric Munson as the hitting coach for their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. The San Diego native moved to Dubuque with his wife, actress Shanda (Besler) Munson and has operated Gold Standard Athletics for the past eight years. He will continue his work with the Dubuque-based training facility while coaching in Indianapolis.
REA RETURNS TO BIG LEAGUES
Cascade, Iowa, right-handed pitcher Colin Rea took a long, strange trip back to Major League Baseball. His season began in Japan, but he returned to the United States in July following the premature birth of he and wife Megan’s third child and signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The Brewers promoted him in the final week, and he pitched in the next-to-last game of the season. Rea will return to Japan for the 2022 season.
PARKER WINS NATIONAL TITLE
Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge High School standout, became the first individual cross country national champion in Loras College history when she ran a 6K time of 20:11.1 at the NCAA Division III championships at EP Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. She beat Ari Marks, of Wellesley University, by 17.5 seconds to win the title and add to the 10,000-meter title she won at the 2019 outdoor track national meet.
DUHAWKS DEFEND TITLE
The Loras women’s track and field team waited two years to successfully defend its NCAA Division III national championship, but it took a two-hour protest over the results at the meet in Greensboro, N.C., for the Duhawks’ two-point victory over UW-LaCrosse to be confirmed. Loras also won the 2019 title, but the pandemic wiped out the 2020 event.
CLARKE MAKES ELITE EIGHT
The Clarke University women’s basketball team reached the NAIA national tournament quarterfinals for the second time in as many seasons. The No. 7-ranked Pride fell to second-seeded Westmont in the Elite Eight in Sioux City, Iowa.
DUHAWKS REACH FINAL FOUR
The Loras women’s soccer team advanced two rounds farther than it had ever been before, reaching the national semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament. The Duhawks finished the season 21-1-2.
PERFECT SPARTANS
The University of Dubuque capped a perfect, albeit abbreviated men’s college basketball season by sweeping the American Rivers Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships. The Spartans went 7-0 in league play and won all three tournament games by at least seven points to finish 14-0.
CHANGING PLACES
Two former area athletes changed NFL addresses this season. Alex Erickson, a wide receiver from Darlington, Wis., signed with the Carolina Panthers, while former University of Wisconsin-Platteville tight end Dan Arnold landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. University of Dubuque cornerback Michael Joseph, a practice squad player for the Chicago Bears since 2018, also earned a spot on the active roster late in the season.