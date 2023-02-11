Cuba City hoops
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Ashley Rowe shoots over Mineral Point’s Laci Lindsey during their game Friday in Cuba City. The Cubans beat the Pointers, 64-59.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team clinched sole possession of the SWAL conference title Friday night with a 64-59 win over Mineral Point at Cuba City High School.

The Division 4 No. 7-ranked Cubans improved to 20-2 overall and 13-0 in SWAL play with just one conference game remaining in the regular season.

