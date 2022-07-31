Jadyn Glab took a road less traveled.
She mapped her future softball career out at a young age, and it prompted some tough decisions.
Her sophomore season was her most important for college recruiting purposes, she figured, so she wanted to make sure she got enough looks from next-level coaches by focusing on the traveling circuit.
It paid off with an NCAA Division I offer, but she still felt she was missing something.
So as a junior, she returned to the Dubuque Hempstead softball team and put together one of the best seasons in program history.
“I really just missed the feel of playing with friends and against friends and just playing for your city,” said Glab, who has verbally committed to the University of Washington. “No matter how many national championships I’ve played in for travel ball, nothing compares to intracity games or regional games or state games in high school, because you’re playing for your city. I just kind of missed the feeling of that.”
Glab, the 2022 Telegraph Herald Softball Player of the Year, definitely made an impact in her return.
She hit .543 (38-for-70) while playing in just 24 games — she missed 17 while playing in tournaments with her travel team. She finished with 10 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for a 1.271 slugging percentage. She drove in 25 runs, scored 39 and stole 14 bases.
“You can tell she’s a next level player,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “I think it’s just even her first steps to throwing, her baserunning, everything just kind of pops off to me. When you see it, everything is aggressive and forceful. She does stuff with a purpose.”
But one thing stands out about Glab’s stance at the plate.
For many, the mantra for hitting as a youth was and still is both hands together on the bat.
For Glab, for some reason, that just doesn’t work.
Call it the Ty Cobb method, but Glab keeps her hands about an inch apart on the handle of the bat.
Obviously it works.
“It’s actually something I’ve done since I first picked up a bat. A lot of people ask me about it and a lot of people tell me to fix it, but I truly can not,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, but whenever I put my hands together, I can not hit the ball. It’s probably mostly mental: I just think I can’t, which I think that’s a problem. I don’t know, I’ve always done it and I don’t really think it’s a problem with my swing.
“A lot of people notice though. There’ve been plenty of people (who have asked me), do you think that’s a good approach? I’m like, I do it, I don’t know. My dad always yells at me for it.”
Glab has always been a strong player for the Mustangs.
She hit .416 (47-for-113) with eight doubles, three homers and 34 RBIs as an eighth-grader in 2019. She followed that up as a freshman by batting .344 (31-for-61) with six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs in a 2020 season that was shortened and delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But, she made a tough decision prior to her sophomore season.
“I know my sophomore year is my biggest year of recruitment, so I knew going in choosing not to play high school was probably the best decision for me and my future,” she said.
Once the recruiting process got underway, Glab found her future home relatively fast. And she’s never wavered since.
“One of my friends is actually looking at a few schools and she was asking me how I knew Washington was the place for me. I knew right when Heather Tarr, Coach Tarr, picked me up from the airport and gave me a hug,” she said. “There were just so many signs and so many weird mosaic things that had happened there and it just kind of related to my childhood and just related to me personally, and I felt like the coaching staff was already family by the time I got there.
“It was something I never felt before. When people say they know it’s their home right when they step on campus, it’s a true feeling. That’s what I felt.”
She got off to a quick start when she returned to the Mustangs this year.
She homered in both ends of a season-opening doubleheader against Dubuque Senior and did the same against Dubuque Wahlert a couple weeks later, giving her 10 in the first 12 games of the season.
It was exactly that kind of pop that prompted Krug to plug Glab in as the team’s leadoff hitter from the start.
“I kind of like to have a leadoff batter that’s going to make a statement: ‘Hey, this is our team and we’re going to be tough throughout the lineup,’” Krug said. “If you have the No. 1 batter come in like Jadyn was doing, hitting a first-pitch home run, it was like, ‘Whoa, OK, these girls are here to play.’ I like making that statement.”
Glab finished the season with 11 home runs, the second most in a season in program history.
But word began to spread that the Mustangs’ leadoff hitter was the player you didn’t want to let beat you, and most of the hittable pitches began to disappear, though she continued to hit for a high average.
She ended the season with nearly four times as many walks (19) as strikeouts (five). She was also hit by a pitch three times — reaching base 65.2% of the times she dug into the batter’s box.
“I tried not to get myself out on pitches that teams were throwing around the zone, and I think I have a pretty good pitch selection,” Glab said. “So, I mean, if they’re going to give me the walk, I’ll take it. I trust my teammates enough behind me to drive me in.”
More often than not, the hitters behind her came through. The Nos. 2-4 hitters behind Glab — Carleigh Hodgson, Mady Pint and Lydia Ettema — combined to drive in 93 runs.
It helps that a single or a walk to Glab usually ended up with her standing on second base a few pitches in. She stole 14 bases on 17 attempts.
“Sometimes I’ll just give her a head nod or something like that to say ‘go when you want,’” Krug said. “I always said I want to have a sign that if the pitch is a ball you can go, but if it’s a strike I don’t want you to go. If you see it going low, you just go.”
Glab played shortstop in the first game of doubleheaders and committed just five errors in 93 total chances, a .946 fielding percentage.
She shifted to catcher for the second game to catch Ettema, her longtime friend and fall travel ball teammate.
Ettema was 11-2 with a 1.05 earned run average this season with Glab behind the plate. She struck out 49 while issuing just six walks. She did not hit a single batter.
“Catching Lydia, it was always fun. She was always energetic and she made me feel like I was doing the right things to make her look good, which is always my No. 1 job as a catcher,” Glab said. “I loved the energy she shows, the fist pumps and all that kind of stuff. It makes the game very fun.”
Glab fashioned herself as a leader this season, and as a D-I recruit, is an obvious role model for the younger girls in the program.
She plans to sign her national letter of intent during the fall signing period and will have her college commitment fully cemented by the time the Hempstead softball program begins to dust off the mothballs for the 2023 season. Having a player with Glab’s credentials around even more figures to push the program even farther ahead.
“Those open gym times are where those leadership spots really kind of shine because we can’t talk to them. I just think she’s going to have another great year of coming in and just showing that leadership, showing that dominance,” Krug said. “Like I said in the beginning, everything, her throw, it just pops. Her bat, she has pop. Everything, it is next level.
“So I think that kind of pushes the girls as well to say, ‘hey, if I want that position, then this is kind of what I need to aspire to be.’ So I think that’s another thing that a lot of the girls look up to her and are going to be looking to her (to see), hey, this is possible for me to do.”
