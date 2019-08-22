Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area game:
ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH at BELMONT
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Belmont makes its debut as an eight-man program tonight at home against the Resorters. Belmont returns several starters from a team that went just 2-7 last year and was winless in the tough Six Rivers Conference. The Braves benefit from the return of first-team all-conference defensive end Brady Wedig and second-team all-Six Rivers quarterback Riley Christensen. Playing a new style of football with more space to maneuver could be a challenge, or it could be a blessing. Either way, the first game will be a learning experience against an established program. Belmont is the sixth-smallest school in the 47-team eight-player league, which is split into four regions and eight conferences.
TH prediction — Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 44, Belmont 36