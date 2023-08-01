It’s not too hard for Brock Carpenter to see how he could fit in.
After all, University of Northern Iowa coaches think he reminds them of one of the players he grew up watching — and who currently plays for the Panthers.
Carpenter, a standout receiver/cornerback from Western Dubuque, on Monday verbally committed to join the Panthers’ program following his graduation next spring.
“I think the culture down there (helped me make up my mind),” Carpenter said. “I really love the coaching staff. They reached out, they always kept in contact. They said you’re our guy. That made me feel at home. And it’s only an hour and 26 minutes down the road so my family and friends and all them can come.”
He was told by coaches during his recruiting visits that he reminded them of former Dubuque Senior star Sam Schnee, the Panthers’ slot receiver.
“That plays in nicely that I remind him of him, I have the speed and the build,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter’s dad, Bill, coached the Dubuque Independent Football League team that his older brother, Billy, and Schnee played on.
“That’s where I fell in love with the game, the Steelers,” he said. “I fell in love with football because of the players on that team, my brother, Sam and a lot of other guys that Billy grew up with. I just fell in love with watching them my whole life.”
He also fell in love with the Panthers.
UNI coaches reached out and invited Carpenter to their Junior Day. He said head coach Mark Farley gave him an offer the same day.
“My dad turned to me and said I think they’re going to offer and I was like, ‘No, they’re just going to pull us out to the car, escort us out,’” Carpenter said. “But they took me to Mark Farley and said, ‘hey, we like you, we think you’re a stud, we want you and you’re on scholarship.’ I didn’t really hear that at first. I was like ‘wait, wait, wait, what did you say?’ I was just kind of blown away. From there they’ve always been texting me, calling see, seeing what’s up. Just really showing interest in me.”
Carpenter caught 15 passes for 168 yards as a junior last fall and will be Western Dubuque’s top returning receiver this fall.
But, he made his biggest contributions last season on the defensive side of the ball.
A starting cornerback, Carpenter made 28.5 tackles, 25 solo, with 2.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss. He also had a team-high three interceptions.
The Panthers have classified him as an athlete and will figure out a definite position later.
“I fell in love with both (positions). I fell in love with wide receiver when I was a sophomore. I was really good,” Carpenter said. “And then this year I popped off at defensive back and had a lot of tackles and sacks and really used my speed on the outside. I like that a lot, but I like both the same amount. I couldn’t pick (one over the other).”
He also returned eight kickoffs for a 23.9-yard average.
Carpenter is coming off a stellar spring track season in which he helped Western Dubuque finish as the Class 3A state runner-up in the team standings.
He won a state championship in the sprint medley relay, and finished second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x100 relays. He placed ninth individually in the 200.
Speed figures to be a major advantage in Carpenter’s game transitioning to the college level. Especially on the artificial turf inside the UNI-Dome.
“Mark Farley told me I can run, so that’s a compliment,” Carpenter said. “I bring a lot of hype, I guess. I motivate the team. Really motivational guy. I like to talk. Athletic. I’m an athlete, pretty much. I’ll play wherever. Wherever I can help the team at.”
He said he plans to major in business. He would like to open a protein shake business after college.
His father, a powerlifter, helped inspire the idea.
“It will be called Buff Cakes and Shakes,” Carpenter said. “That’s what I was really leaning toward. I’ve always had that in my head, so maybe open my own gym someday too. Follow after my dad’s steps with powerlifting.”