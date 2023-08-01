09092022-wdvsiclibertyfootball3-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Brock Carpenter runs with the ball during a game last season against Iowa City Liberty in Epworth, Iowa. Carpenter on Monday committed to play for the University of Northern Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

It’s not too hard for Brock Carpenter to see how he could fit in.

After all, University of Northern Iowa coaches think he reminds them of one of the players he grew up watching — and who currently plays for the Panthers.

