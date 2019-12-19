Michael Keegan has played a pivotal role in Dyersville Beckman’s first-ever No. 1 Class 2A ranking.
Through six games, the senior currently leads the undefeated Trailblazers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is shooting more than 50 percent from the field (45 of 89) while averaging 19.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
“Michael is one of those kids who just wants to win basketball games,” Dyersville Beckman head coach Mike Molony said. “He is continually wanting to get better as a player, and he does everything he can to make those around him better as well. He is an entire court player and has a presence about him around the rim that really makes him a force.”
Added Keegan: “We are off to a really good start this season playing team basketball. We are all excited about the number one ranking, but we know that doesn’t mean anything until the season is over and you’re still number one.”
Keegan is a three-year starter for the Trailblazers and has assumed the leadership role this season.
“Michael’s biggest growth over the past year has been his leadership on this team,” Molony said. “He cares about his teammates and he wants to help them. He sets a great example for others and has earned the respect of those around him.”
While he is also a member of the track and field and soccer teams, Keegan still finds time to continue playing basketball year-round.
“I just love it,” he said. “It’s something I never get tired of doing. It’s the one sport where you constantly have things going on and it’s exciting.”
Keegan has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., at the NCAA Division II level.
“There are some great coaches there, and I’m excited for the ride,” Keegan said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to play there, but right now we are focused on getting to Des Moines.”
Added Molony: “I think he is going to fit in really well there; he fits their style so well. Defensively, he will be asked to guard a little more, and offensively he will be ready to go.”