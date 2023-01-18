Something had to give.
Iowa Class 4A’s most prolific scorers versus its stingiest defense.
Iowa Associated Press No. 6-ranked Dubuque Senior’s feisty defenders held top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy well below its season points average, but the Cougars were simply too dynamic on both ends of the court on Tuesday, pulling away from the Rams, 66-44, in a top-10 showdown at Nora Gymnasium.
Jacob Williams led another balanced Senior (10-2, 4-2 Mississippi Valley Conference) scoring attack that saw eight players record buckets with 11 points, while Tevin Schultz added 10, but no other Ram scored more than six.
Senior has now dropped its last two contests after seeing a 14-point lead evaporate in a turnover-plagued fourth quarter last Friday at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Cougars’ leading scorer Colby Dolphin was held to just two points, but junior forward Micah Schlaak picked up the slack with a game-high 26 points, 17 coming in the second half. Cyrus Courtney netted 12 points and Kenzie Reed 11.
“The Schlaak kid, I don’t know if he missed tonight,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “He had a hell of a game, and that kind of screwed up our game plan a little bit. We had a good effort on the defensive end, but a terrible effort on the defensive boards. The last two games we’ve probably had 40 turnovers. We can’t win when we turn it over like that.”
The Cougars (11-0, 6-0 MVC) spun off an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take an 11-4 lead before Senior found an offensive rhythm. Senior charged back behind solid ball movement and high-quality post passes that created easy looks.
Schultz scored on a feed from Hayden Jacobsmeier to cut it to 12-10, and Jacobsmeier drilled a jumper to knot it at 12-12. The Rams capped a 10-3 run to claw back even, 14-14, after 8 minutes.
Jacob Williams was the beneficiary of a Jon Wille post feed to put Senior ahead, 20-18, at 4:44 of the second. It was the Rams’ first lead since the game’s opening basket. But behind 12 first-half points from Courtney and nine from Schlaak, who was just heating up, the Cougars closed the half on a 10-3 run to take a 33-25 halftime lead.
Senior’s always strong defense held the high-flying Cougars to one of their lowest first-half point totals of the year, but Kennedy’s fourth-ranked D was even more fierce, forcing the Rams into an uncharacteristic 10 turnovers before halftime.
“That was our problem last Friday, and it was our problem tonight,” said Eimers.
Behind the 6-foot-6 Schlaak, who was equally lethal from the perimeter — connecting on four 3-pointers — as he was in the post, Kennedy surged to a 13-2 run to open the third and take a 46-27 lead. The Rams continued to battle, but couldn’t put together a much-needed scoring spurt, and drew no closer than 14 points.
“Hats off to Kennedy, they are an outstanding basketball team,” Eimers said. “They are very, very well-coached. As far as us, we’ve got to regroup a little bit. It starts with two things: taking care of the ball and doing a better job on the boards.”
Wille, one of six 12th-graders on the Rams’ roster, feels this veteran-laden group possesses the determination to bounce back.
“It’s our last year for us seniors, and we know that,” Wille said. “We’re trying to take responsibility and realize that we have 10 games left to play and 10 games to prove ourselves.”
And as far as Wille is concerned, there’s no better way to erase two straight losses than with a rivalry matchup with Western Dubuque on Friday.
“We just need to come together as a team,” Wille said. “The best way to come back is to come together, get a good game plan and really take care of business on Friday at our house.”
