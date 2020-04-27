Ten former standouts from regional college programs signed free agent contracts following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Iowa saw five players drafted over the seven rounds of the draft and had another four signed as free agents — including one who never played a snap of football for the Hawkeye program.
Inside linebacker Kristian Welch was signed by the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted Hawkeyes safety Geno Stone in the seventh round on Saturday.
Tight end Nate Wieting signed with the Cleveland Browns, and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore is joining the Seattle Seahawks.
Kentucky tight end Ahmad Wagner, who played for the Iowa basketball program before transferring to play football for the Wildcats, signed with the Chicago Bears.
Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday and defensive end AJ Epenesa was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills on Friday. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia went to the Denver Broncos in the third round Friday while quarterback Nate Stanley was a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
Iowa State saw five players sign deals after no Cyclones were selected during the three-day draft.
Linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and offensive lineman Josh Knipfel both inked deals with the Cincinnati Bengals. Long snapper Steve Wirtel signed with the Detroit Lions, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive lineman, Ray Lima will join the Miami Dolphins.
Chris Orr was the only Wisconsin player signed after five Badgers were drafted. Orr, an inside linebacker, signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Zack Baun went to the New Orleans Saints in the third round. Center Tyler Biadasz went to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round. Receiver Quintez Cephus was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions.