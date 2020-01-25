EPWORTH, Iowa — Lindsey Eimers heard the chants of “traitor” from Bobcat Nation. She even heard the shouts of “transfer.”
It didn’t faze her.
Dubuque Senior’s standout point guard scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half back in her old stomping grounds of Western Dubuque High School, leading the Rams to a 43-34 victory over the Bobcats on Friday night.
“It was expected,” the soft-spoken Eimers said of the chants. “It was a good game and our team played really well. We all played together and they had my back. We were ready to go to get a win.”
For three seasons, Eimers played at an all-state level for the Bobcats. However, wanting to be closer to her dad — Rams boys coach Wendell Eimers — she transferred to Senior for her final season.
But of course, returning to the Western Dubuque hardwood one last time stirred some emotions.
“This was definitely a game circled on the calendar,” Eimers said. “A lot of time here. The team had my back the whole way and we got the win.”
It wasn’t the cleanest of first quarters, as the teams combined for 10 turnovers and 13 points as the Rams (6-8, 5-4 Mississippi Valley Conference) came out clinging to an 8-5 advantage. Ella Noel’s deep 3-pointer pushed Senior’s lead to 11-7 with 5:45 to go until halftime, and eventually the Rams extended the lead to six.
Western Dubuque (4-11, 2-8) closed the half on an 8-0 run, as Maddy Maahs scored inside and Emma Gile hit 1 of 2 free throws to pull within a point. Then Jenna Fiedler drilled a 3 from way downtown at the buzzer to give the Bobcats their only lead of the game, 18-16, heading to the locker room.
“We had to come out and win the half,” Eimers said. “We had to come out firing and see what we could do.”
The Rams responded with a 14-3 run to open the third quarter, sparked by Eimers. The dynamic guard tied the game with a drive to open the frame, then Payton Kizer scored in the paint. Noel sank a trey off a sweet dish from Eimers, who followed that with two free throws and then a slick crossover into a spin move jumper to make it 30-21 at the 3:40 mark.
“Lindsey’s play throughout the game, she was more aggressive tonight,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “She was out for awhile with an injury and this is her third game back. She was aggressive. That’s good for us because we need her to do that for us to be as good as we can be.”
WD wouldn’t relent, closing the third on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-27. Fiedler came up true with another 3 that tied the game at 32-all with 5:38 remaining, but the Rams’ defense came up big in the clutch and wouldn’t allow the Bobcats another score until only 10 seconds remained.
“We just kind of dug in,” Deutsch said. “We found a way to hold them to one shot per possession and did a really good job defensively of not fouling. I thought we were much better down the stretch of not fouling and crashing the boards.”
Anna Kruse broke the tie with a layup, then Eimers converted off an inbound play with 2:43 remaining. Kruse scored in the paint on another drive to make it 38-32 with 2:12 to go as the freshman guard scored seven of her nine points in the final quarter.
“Anna did a great job defensively on Jenna Fiedler tonight,” Deutsch said. “Then she made some really big baskets for us down the stretch. Some terrific composure down the stretch for a freshman.”
Jenna Fiedler and Maddy Maahs led the Bobcats with 11 points apiece.