Tommy Specht looks forward to proudly carrying the torch for Dubuque County baseball this evening, and he knows he won’t be the last.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound outfielder will cap a busy — yet highly productive — summer when he plays in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The 19th annual event includes 60 of the top Major League Baseball prospects in the high school graduating class of 2022.
This summer’s Major League Baseball Draft included six All-American Classic alumni in the top 10 picks, including No. 3 overall selection Jackson Jobe, the son of former Dubuquer Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe and professional golfer Brandt Jobe. Specht will become the third locally trained player to compete in the prestigious event in as many years, following in the footsteps of Calvin Harris in 2019 and Ian Moller last year.
“A lot of people I talk to think it’s bizarre that this small county in Iowa has produced three All-Americans in three years, but I take a lot of pride in that,” said Specht, who will graduate from Dubuque Wahlert at the semester to begin to prepare for next summer’s draft. “I think it’s pretty cool to be a part of that, and I hope I can motivate younger guys from Dubuque to be that next one. What I learned from watching Calvin and Ian these last few years is that anything’s possible if you work hard. I’m very blessed and honored to receive this invite.”
Harris started the train years ago, when, as a middle school student, he began to receive invitations to national-level tournaments and showcases for his age group. An elite all-state catcher at Western Dubuque High School, he recently began his second year at the University of Mississippi, a perennial Southeastern Conference power and NCAA tournament participant. Harris more than likely would have been selected in the 2020 draft, but MLB shortened it to just five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moller also thrived in the national spotlight as early as middle school and committed to SEC power Louisiana State as a freshman. He opted to play travel baseball and participate in showcase events instead of competing for Wahlert and recently began his professional career after the Texas Rangers selected him early in the fourth round of the draft in July.
“They definitely helped clear the path,” said Specht, who will sign with yet another SEC school, Kentucky, in November. “When I was in middle school and saw Calvin getting these offers to play at big places, I said, ‘OK, you really can do big things if you come from a smaller place.’ Same thing with Ian.
“There’s this narrative out there that cold-weather kids who don’t get to play baseball year-round aren’t as polished, and warm-weather kids have an advantage. Guys like Calvin and Ian — and I could name a ton of other guys from the upper Midwest — proved that you can do big things, no matter where you’re from. If you put in the work, you’ll get noticed.”
This summer, Specht decided to leave his comfort zone and prepare for his future in the game.
A first-team all-state selection after leading the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division with a .525 batting average as a sophomore, Specht opened this season with the Golden Eagles. But, in mid-June, when the showcase schedule began to ramp up, he joined the Mississippi-based East Coast Sox travel organization.
Wahlert didn’t skip a beat, eventually advancing to the Iowa Class 3A state championship game last month.
“I don’t think that could have gone any better, and a lot of the credit for that has to go to Tommy and his family for their willingness to be open and honest from the get-go,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “I know there are other (high school) programs where a coach has no idea if a player of his caliber is going to be there the next week. But, because of their openness and honesty, we were able to have a plan in place for when Tommy eventually left.
“We were able to get guys at-bats and reps in the outfield so it would be a seamless transition when Tommy left. That enabled us to still have that expectation of making it to the state tournament and compete for a state championship. We’re all happy for Tommy, and we still text back-and-forth all the time.”
A hectic tournament schedule with the East Coast Sox prepped Specht for the showcase circuit.
He participated in the Perfect Game National Showcase at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and performed well enough to earn the invitation to tonight’s All-American Classic. In late July, Specht competed in the Player Development Pipeline League, a joint effort between USA Baseball and MLB, and he later ventured to San Diego for the prestigious Area Code Games.
“It’s definitely been a challenge at times, for sure,” Specht said. “But just trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment has really helped. There have been some really difficult parts, some very stressful times. But, at the end of the day, it’s baseball and it’s something I love to do. You have to keep it all in the right perspective.”
EAST COAST SOX
Specht found a home with the East Coast Sox, a faith-based organization with a history of producing elite talent in several levels at the 14U through 17U age groups. The organization includes players from 18 different states.
According to its website, the Sox have produced 936 collegiate players, 96 professional players and seven Major League Baseball players since forming in 2012. The coaching staff boasts a total of 199 years of collegiate playing experience, 57 years of professional playing experience, 425 years of high school coaching experience and 62 years of collegiate coaching experience.
“I feel very blessed to be a part of this organization,” Specht said. “It’s mostly kids from the deep South, and they were open to having a Midwest kid on the team, which was very special to me. I made some friends that I’m sure I’ll stay in touch with the rest of my career.
“There’s so much talent on that roster, but that only makes you better. I had to take my preparation and everything so much more seriously, because if you’re not hitting the ball well or not seeing it well, they’re not going to keep you in the lineup. They’re going to keep the line moving because they want to win games. Starting is a privilege, and you have to stay on top of your game to stay in that lineup.”
Specht played for coach Mark Willoughby, who has MLB scouting experience with the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals and signed such big leaguers as Chris Coghlan, Austin Nola, Braxton Garrett and Kyle Keller.
And Willoughby liked what he saw in Specht this summer, despite starting the season a little later than his southern teammates.
“The thing I’ve learned in 20 years as a scout is makeup is probably the No. 1 tool that carries guys to the big leagues, and Tommy has that,” Willoughby said. “He has the internal drive and the discipline to prepare his body for the next level. He’s just an outstanding young man from a great family who’s focused and knows where he wants to go and what he wants to be.
“Tommy has the ball-to-bat skills, which you need to play at any high level. He can barrel a ball, he can defend, he can throw, he can run … he has all the physical tools you have to have to be successful. At this point, it’s a matter of developing those tools even more and getting bigger and stronger. But his physical upside is really good. He’s going to be a big man.”
ON THE BIG-LEAGUE STAGE
Specht had to pinch himself as he walked through the tunnel toward the diamond at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the Perfect Game National Showcase in mid-July. The National Showcase serves as the last — and perhaps most important — evaluation for scouts selecting the participants in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
The National Showcase has produced 435 future big league players and 2,500 draft picks since its inception in 2001.
“It was such a surreal moment to be walking toward a Major League field, because I’d never done it before,” Specht said. “I had to kind of pull myself back, because I had to perform that day. You couldn’t afford to be starstruck with where you were. At these kind of showcases, you don’t see a single pitcher who throws under 92 mph, so you have to be on the minute you step on the field.
“At the end of the day, it’s just baseball, and I had to keep telling myself that. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing at Petrakis, the back field at Wahlert, an Independent League field or Tropicana Field, it’s still four bases and a pitcher trying to get you out. You can’t pay too much attention to the surroundings. Later, you can reflect on what it was like, but in the moment you have to focus on playing the game like you know how.”
Specht performed well in all of the key measurables and ranked in at least the 90th percentile in several categories, including an outfield throwing velocity of 96 mph, a 6.40-second 60-yard dash, a 104 mph exit velocity on his bat, as well as bat impact momentum and max acceleration.
After the performance, Perfect Game listed Specht as the No. 39 prospect in his graduating class after sitting at No. 51 in the previous rankings. Baseball America considers him the No. 27 prospect in his class.
LIVING LIKE A BIG LEAGUER
Specht spent the final week of July participating in the Prospect Development Pipeline League at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The event served as the primary identification event to determine the 18U national team but also provided an MLB Draft assessment opportunity for its 96 participants, who lived like big leaguers and trained under the watchful eyes of former professional players and respected collegiate, high school, and professional coaches.
The second-annual invitation-based event provided players with an unprecedented amateur experience. That included competitive games, individual player development sessions with professional coaches, educational seminars and other programming opportunities to prepare players for potential professional baseball careers.
“You definitely get a taste of what professional baseball is like,” Specht said. “You wake up early, eat, get to the field and play from sunup to sundown. But what makes it even more special is getting the opportunity to pick the brains of guys who have made it and lived your dream.
“What really struck me is how down-to-Earth those guys are. It’s so beneficial to hear their stories and what they had to go through to get to where they are.”
Specht played for the Red team managed by former big leaguer Nick Punto. Other former MLB players Billy Butler and Luke Gregerson served on the coaching staff.
“I know the path to the big leagues isn’t easy by any means, but it does make the path a little easier when you have an opportunity to work with guys who are willing to give back to the game,” Specht said. “They’re all open to talk about anything and what you can expect along the way. It’s kind of like Eric Munson here in town. It’s so cool that they’re willing to give back to younger guys with a dream to live out what they did.”
USA Baseball and MLB introduced the Prospect Development Pipeline program three years ago. It includes a handful of other formats, including regional showcases and a summer collegiate wooden bat league in the former Appalachian League.
This marked the second time the two entities combined to offer the league format after the pandemic wiped out last year’s event.
“We want to put the young players in a professional setting to see how they handle it,” said Brad Young, the senior director for media relations for USA Baseball. “It’s an opportunity to surround them with people who have done it before, so they can learn from them. They have an opportunity to learn how professional baseball players go about their business and what it’s like to be a professional.
“At the same time, it’s a great outlet for USA Baseball and the MLB clubs to evaluate players at a high level of baseball and how the top players in the country handle this kind of environment. Hopefully, this helps the players make the jump when their time comes.”
HEEDING SCOUTS’ ADVICE
The approach toward development took a different turn earlier this month, when Specht participated in the Area Code Games in San Diego. The games featured more than 220 players divided onto eight regional teams who played in a five-day showcase.
Specht played on a team sponsored by the Chicago White Sox that featured players from 13 different states. Scouts from all 30 Major League teams as well as top NCAA coaches attended the tournament, which serves as the beginning of a year-long interview process prior to the MLB Draft.
After being coached by former big leaguers at the Player Development Pipeline League, Area Code Games players worked directly with scouts. Each game included as many as 250 scouts in the stands and nearly a dozen in each dugout to serve as instructors.
“It’s pretty cool to hear their opinions, because they’re the ones who are ultimately going to give you an opportunity to live out your dreams,” Specht said. “It gives you an opportunity to develop relationships with them, on top of them helping you with your game.
“It’s really interesting how each scout is so different. One scout can tell you that you need to tweak something, and another will tell you not to change a thing. It’s all about finding what works for you. If something makes you too uncomfortable or doesn’t work, there’s no need to change anything.”
GRAND FINALE
Specht hopes to end his summer with a bang tonight at the Perfect Game All-American Classic, a showcase he has followed for several years.
Since its inception, 199 participants in the All-American Classic have gone on to play Major League Baseball. It has helped develop 734 MLB Draft picks, including 235 first-rounders, nine No. 1 overall selections, four future MVPs and one Cy Young Award winner.
“It’s going to cap off a great summer,” Specht said. “It’ll be another great opportunity to make a statement on the national scene. I’m super excited about it. I want to end the summer on a good note before I get back in school and start preparing for the fall season.
“The thing that’s helped me the most this summer is straight-up facing great competition, and this is another opportunity to do that. When you’re playing with or against your best competition, it brings out the best in you as a player.”
Specht will play for the Cincinnati Reds Midwest Scout team this fall in an attempt to further boost his stock for the draft next summer.
And carry the torch a little higher for Dubuque County.