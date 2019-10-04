From the first day of training camp this fall, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have operated without labels.
No rookies. No veterans. Just 24 players with a common goal of winning in the United States Hockey League. And the newly appointed leadership group reflects that philosophy.
Aidan Fulp will serve as the Saints’ captain this season, with Riese Gaber, Luke Robinson and Kaelan Taylor as assistant captains.
“We’ve really focused on building a team and doing everything we can to avoid separating ourselves knowingly,” said Saints third-year coach Oliver David, who announced the group this week. “These four guys really embody that concept. They’re four different personalities, but they’re all about doing what’s best for the team every day, both on and off the ice.
“All four of them were here last year, so they know what we’re about and they understand the importance of carrying that message forward. That’s what they’ve been doing the last month since we’ve been in town together.”
Fulp, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman from Westfield, Ind., who enters his third full season in Dubuque, planted the seeds for his leadership position as far back as the team’s June tryout camp. The 19-year-old spent the bulk of his time at camp serving as an ambassador for the program and guiding prospects around Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I was in that position once, and I know how uncomfortable I felt and then how much more comfortable I felt when some of the older players took me under their wings,” said Fulp, a Western Michigan recruit who has three goals and 18 points in 92 career USHL games. “This is kind of my way of paying back the guys who did that for me. I want to make the younger guys feel comfortable and like they’re an important part of this team, because they are.
“Getting rid of that rookie-and-veteran divide was for the better. It’s brought us closer together, it’s helped us bond, and it’s helped us play better. You play better when you’re not nervous, and you don’t have to worry about making a mistake because of whatever label you might have had in the past.”
Robinson, a 6-3, 205-pound defenseman from Brentwood, Tenn., appreciates the way the team has come together so quickly in the young season. The 19-year-old joined the Saints in midseason after starting last season in the North American Hockey League.
“The team connecting with one another is huge, and when you’re comfortable in your environment, it’s so much easier to bring to the table what you were brought here to do,” Robinson said. “Guys have certain roles, and when individuals feel comfortable and like the teammates they’re with, it tends to go better for your team as a whole.
“Getting that done early is very important, too. Building those relationships quickly puts you on a fast track to being more connected as a team. When you jell as a team off the ice, it helps with how you play on the ice.”
David encouraged the four captains to “lead from the front.” Most notably, that occurs on the team bus.
Typically, in the pecking order of Junior hockey, the veteran players take seats at the back of the bus. The younger players sit closer to the front.
“The coaches are leaders, and they sit at the front of the bus,” said the 20-year-old Taylor, a 6-3, 188-pound defenseman from Oceanside, Calif., who will play at Clarkson University next year. “In a classroom, your teacher stands at the front of the class. They’re the people you look up to for direction and to provide insight. So it makes sense that the older players are at the front in everything we do.
“You want to set the right example for the younger guys and pass everything on to them so they can eventually move up to the front.”
Gaber, a 5-8, 164-pound forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, believes the Saints’ roster includes way more than just four leaders. Gaber, 19, is the Saints’ top returning scoter after he tallied 22 goals and 50 points in 61 games last season.
“On this team, everyone in his own way is a leader, from the goalies on out,” said Gaber, a University of North Dakota recruit. “Everyone can be a leader just by providing the team with those little things you were brought here to do. You don’t have to wear a letter on your jersey to be a leader, and the guys respect that.
“For me, being a leader means what I do on the ice. I try to set an example by playing hard every night and executing all the little details. I will be vocal at times, but not necessarily as much as the other guys, so what I do in practice and the games is where I can have the bigger impact.”
Like the three assistant captains, Fulp considers his captaincy a tremendous honor and responsibility.
“You look back at the previous Dubuque captains and the success they went on to have after playing here, and it’s humbling to be on the same list as them,” Fulp said. “It’s a huge opportunity to grow my leadership skills and be someone who’s always there for his teammates. I’m excited for the challenge.”