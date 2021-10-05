Southwestern High School won’t play another football game this fall.
Whether the Wildcats will play a varsity game next fall or not is up in the air.
Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller announced Monday that the football program would forfeit the remaining two games on its schedule following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Southwestern, which began the season with 17 healthy players (an 18th player missed the season following surgery), had already forfeited its game last week against Lancaster.
The Wildcats were down to just 13 healthy players following a rash of season-ending injuries. With 135 students in quarantine — mostly due to contact tracing — at the middle and high school, the football team had just six players not in isolation. Coach Pete Murphy said none of the players have tested positive so far.
“We were ready to play the rest of the season,” Murphy said. “Especially for the seniors, to have a quarter of their season taken away for something that wasn’t a punishment, wasn’t anything where anybody got sick, following standard guidelines and staying healthy, it’s pretty disheartening.”
Southwestern’s volleyball team is also in a two-week shutdown and will emerge for its return on Saturday.
The football team was scheduled to play at Pecatonica/Argyle on Saturday before closing the regular season against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg. Each of the Wildcats’ final three games were to be as homecoming opponents.
What makes it especially hard is how far the Wildcats have come in the third season under Murphy. Southwestern was 3-3 this year and was in position to potentially qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years.
“It’s just unfortunate,” Murphy said. “For the coaches that put their time in, their families that give up the time, the kids that put the time in the weight room for four years, it’s just heartbreaking.”
But even when next summer rolls around, the Wildcats won’t have enough players to field a varsity team without some kind of intervention, whether that’s an influx of new students into the district or recruiting the hallways for potential new athletes.
The 2022 roster is projected to include six seniors, one junior and two sophomores.
Koeller said Southwestern has 14 eighth-graders playing football. But to play a varsity schedule with mostly freshmen in the starting lineup is not a viable option.
There really aren’t many appealing choices to fix what will be a short-term problem, though.
On the surface, Southwestern could look for a neighboring district and form a temporary co-operative agreement. Or, it could simply transition to 8-player football.
There are plenty of issues with both options.
Southwestern’s nearest in-state neighbors are Cuba City, Benton and Shullsburg. Cuba City’s program is thriving and probably wouldn’t want to add Southwestern’s enrollment and bump up a classification. Benton and Shullsburg already co-op along with Illinois’ Scales Mound.
In seeking out co-op agreements, Koeller would prefer a neighboring district to avoid having students travel through one or multiple other school districts en route to after-school practice.
And the schools south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border are out, Koeller learned after a conversation with friend East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni. The Illinois High School Association is not as lenient as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association when it comes to interstate co-ops.
“Let’s say, just for example, if we co-oped and became Galena/Southwestern down there and played in their conference, that co-op would be ineligible for the tournament series forever, as long as that co-op exists,” Koeller said. “And obviously that’s something that no school ever would just voluntarily take on.
“That definitely helped guide our focus a little bit more if we’re looking for an 11-man co-op. Now we know we can’t go south of the border and play in a conference down there. And then if you look at the entire western border of our district, there’s just no geographic sense to even explore anything across the river in Iowa.”
Even if Southwestern were to find a Wisconsin-based program to co-op with, it couldn’t just make the change in time for next year.
This is the first season of a two-year cycle for Wisconsin prep football, and the WIAA has rules in place to prevent teams from breaking away from their conferences in the middle of a cycle.
“It’s very difficult to make a change to 8-man, make a change to an 11-man co-op, make a conference change for next year without facing some pretty stiff penalties,” Koeller said. “In fact, for a lot of those changes, it would result in a four-year postseason ban under current WIAA rules. That is majorly restrictive. That’s a career for a high school kid, obviously.”
When Murphy and defensive coordinator Mike Hill presented to the school board last month they had three possibilities. One was finding a co-op and seemed to be the most popular. The second was shifting to 8-player, a move Koeller said appealed to him.
The third, and least popular, was forfeiting next season and playing a junior varsity schedule.
The problem is, that would leave the six current juniors unable to play their senior seasons.
“That’s devastating to them,” Koeller said.
But it might be the most feasible for the long-term health of the program.
Koeller and Murphy both pointed out that the numbers showed an increased number in future classes. Koeller noted that the current freshmen and sophomore classes are predominately female.
Southwestern unveiled a new $2.85 million athletic complex with a new artificial turf football field for the spring season. It won’t go to waste — Koeller said it gets used almost daily for physical education classes and is still available to rent to other football programs.
He also wants people to know that while the next year might be tough, it isn’t the end.
“Southwestern football is coming back,” Koeller said. “We’re not concerned that this is just going to be the complete end of the program, but if the lights aren’t on out there next fall on Friday nights — it hurts to think of that reality, even if just for a year. I think that’s why myself and several other people are working very hard to find a way to keep football games happening here.”