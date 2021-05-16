A shot clock could be coming to high school basketball as soon as the 2022-23 season.
The National Federation of State High School Associations decided this week to allow individual state associations the option of adopting a 35-second shot clock. It did not mandate the shot clock on a national level but encouraged standardization among the states that opt for one.
The guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, in the event of a shot clock malfunction. The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.
“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, said in a press release announcing the decision.
According to the most recent NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, a total of 540,769 boys participated in basketball in 18,617 schools, and 399,067 girls participated in the sport in 18,210 schools across the country. It is the third-most popular sport for boys and girls.
REA FINALLY ARRIVES IN JAPAN
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea finally arrived in Japan this week to join the Fukouka Soft Bank Hawks, the defending champion of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan’s major leagues. Because of Japan’s coronavirus-related travel ban, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound righthanded pitcher missed the team’s spring training and start of the regular-season.
In January, Rea signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second season.
He went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs last season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. Rea struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer.
Rea spent much of last season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs’ alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary to develop players.
UW-PLATTEVILLE GRADUATE DRAFTED BY FRONTIER LEAGUE
The Lake Erie Crushers selected University of Wisconsin-Platteville alum Tyler Vogel in the fourth round of the Frontier League of Professional Baseball draft on May 11.
As a senior at Platteville in 2019, the 6-foot-8, 255-pound right-handed pitcher went 5-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings of work. He was a standout athlete at Mount Horeb (Wis.) High School.
DARLINGTON, FENNIMORE TO HOLD K’S FOR ‘K’ANCER
The Fennimore baseball team, in conjunction with the Darlington baseball team, will be hosting a K’s for “K”ancer event at the Fennimore High School diamond on Saturday, May 22. The SWAL doubleheader will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Each team will wear special custom shirseys in honor of a sports father who passed away from cancer. Fennimore will be wearing custom shirseys to remembering Robert Kenney, the father of players Mark and Tess Kenney, who was also a very important coach for many years in Fennimore youth sports. Darlington will be wearing special tribute shirseys remembering Aaron Lancaster, father of Carter Lancaster and a very prominent member of the Darlington sports community and former principal at Darlington. The teams have come together to honor both individuals on this day.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Grant County Cancer Coalition in Robert Kenney’s name. For more information on the event, contact Steve Lendosky at www.facebook.com/steve.lendosky.