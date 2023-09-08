Michael Bormann and the Dubuque Wahlert rushing attack took over after halftime.
Bormann scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and Wahlert took a 14-point halftime lead and surged to a 63-14 victory over Clinton on Friday night in Clinton, Iowa.
Wahlert (2-1) outscored the River Kings, 35-0, in the second half.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 22, Western Dubuque 20 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brock Carpenter scored on a 59-yard reception, Collin McDermott returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Payton Putz caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, but the Class 4A fourth-ranked Bobcats (2-1) were stopped on a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter as the No. 5 Saints (2-1) held on.
West Delaware 42, La Porte City Union 12 — At La Porte City, Iowa: Brent Yonkovic ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and added 183 passing yards and two scores as the Hawks (1-2) earned their first win of the year.
Monticello 35, Cascade 0 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Cougars fell to 0-3 following a shutout loss to the rival Panthers (2-1).
Alburnett 33, Beckman Catholic 6 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers scored their first points of the season but fell to 0-3.
Bellevue 49, North Cedar 8 — At Stanwood, Iowa: The Comets (1-2) scored on three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and added a fumble return touchdown and a safety en route to a 36-0 halftime lead in a blowout win over the Knights (1-2).
Clayton Ridge 38, Postville 6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (1-2) built a 22-0 halftime lead and finished off the Pirates (0-3) for their first win of the season.
East Buchanan 39, Maquoketa Valley 21 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Buccaneers (2-1) took a three-point edge into halftime and pulled away in the second half to hand the Wildcats (2-1) their first loss.
Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 20 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Panthers (3-0, 3-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) rolled out to a 32-6 halftime lead on the way to a convincing win over the Blackhawks (1-2, 0-2).
River Ridge 43, Orangeville 40 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats (1-2) scored late in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 40, then kicked a game-winning field goal with 13 seconds left.
Darlington 40, Southwestern/East Dubuque 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds (3-1) rolled out to a 40-0 halftime lead behind kickoff and interception return touchdowns by Maddox Goebel and a fumble return touchdown from Carter Murray and routed the WarCats (2-2).
Platteville 14, Brodhead/Juda 6 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen (3-1, 2-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) took a 7-0 lead into halftime and held on to beat Brodhead/Juda (3-1, 1-1).
Lancaster 56, Mauston 36 — At Mauston, Wis.: The Flying Arrows outscored Mauston, 36-6, in the second half to rally to victory.
Black Hawk/Warren 30, Fennimore 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles slipped to 2-2 with a shutout loss to the Warriors.
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats 2nd — At Peosta, Iowa: Brock Wilson fired a 2-under 34 to help Western Dubuque (155) finish second behind Cedar Rapids Prairie (153) at Thunder Hills Country Club. Waterloo West (167) was third, followed by Cedar Rapids Jefferson (197).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 1 — At Milwaukee: Emma Powell finished with 19 kills and 18 digs as the Spartans (5-1) beat Wisconsin Lutheran, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10.
Duhawks go 1-1 — At Forest Grove, Ore.: Autumn Finch had nine kills and Sophie Younkin and Alexis Woltman added eight apiece as Loras beat Linfield, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, at the Oregon Trail Classic. Finch led the Duhawks (3-3) with 15 kills in a 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10 loss to host Pacific.
UW-Platteville 3, Illinois Tech 1 — at DePere, Wis.: Madalyn Cooley and Emma Carlson had 15 kills each, Camryn Johnston added 11, and the Pioneers (4-1) beat Illinois Tech, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, at the St. Norbert Invitational.
Graceland 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Kortney Harms registered nine kills and Mattie Dafforn added eight, but the Pride (1-10) lost to Graceland, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10.
MEN’S SOCCER
Saint John’s 2, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: The Johnnies scored a goal in each half to sink the Spartans.
Loras 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks and Gusties played to a draw in non-conference action.