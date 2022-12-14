Megan Kremer is a rebounding machine.
And she now has at least the top three single-game rebounding performances in school history.
Kremer scored 22 points and pulled down a program-record 24 rebounds as Bellevue Marquette routed Wyoming Midland, 60-28, on Tuesday night in Wyoming, Iowa.
It’s the second time this season Kremer has broken the record. She had a 23-rebound game earlier this season, eclipsing the 22 she pulled down in a game last year.
Elise Kilburg added 15 points and Skylar Sieverding 10 as the Mohawks improved to 8-0.
Dubuque Senior 56, Iowa City High 51 — At Iowa City: The Rams held off the Little Hawks for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque Hempstead 63 — At Hempstead Gym: Camdyn Kay poured in 33 points, Chandler Houselog added 15 and Mady Pint 10, but the Mustangs lost to the Saints.
Iowa City Liberty 56, Western Dubuque 47 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats hung tough and trailed by a point at halftime and by two entering the fourth quarter, but the Lightning pulled away.
Bellevue 51, Northeast 17 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 17 points, Kalesia DeShaw and Cate Dunne added 11 apiece, and the Comets (5-3) dominated the Rebels.
Cascade 45, Monticello 41 — At Monticello, Iowa: Molly Roling scored 16 points, Alyssa Lux added 12, and the Cougars (6-0) held off the rival Panthers for a River Valley Conference victory.
Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley 44 — At Springville, Iowa: The Orioles led by 10 points at halftime and held off the Wildcats for a Tri-Rivers Conference win.
Lancaster 46, River Valley 44 (OT) — At Spring Green, Wis.: River Valley erased an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime and then scored the winning basket with 8 seconds left in the extra session.
Darlington 51, Fennimore 25 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds rolled out to a 29-point halftime lead and cruised to a SWAL win over the Golden Eagles.
Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Pointers rolled past the Wildcats in their SWAL matchup.
Stockton 44, Dakota 35 -- At Stockton, Ill.: Katelyn Winters scored 17points and Morgan Blair added 12 points and seven rebounds as the Blackhawks beat the Indians.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 67, Iowa City West 56 — At Wahlert Gym: The Golden Eagles bolted out to a 20-point halftime lead and stunned the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Trojans.
Dubuque Senior 66, Iowa City High 48 — At Nora Gym: Jacob Williams scored 13 points, Devonta Jackson had 12, Hayden Jacobsmeier and Walker Tart chipped in 11 apiece, and Tevin Schultz added eight points as the Rams improved to 4-0.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Dubuque Hempstead 28 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jonny Muehring scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs, but the Saints overwhelmed Hempstead.
Iowa City Liberty 70, Western Dubuque 63 — At North Liberty, Iowa: The Bobcats battled the Lightning tough, but suffered a road loss in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Monticello 83, Cascade 53 — At Monticello, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 18 points and Jackson Lieurance added 15, but the Panthers pulled away in the second half.
Bellevue Marquette 55, Wyoming Midland 35 — At Wyoming, Iowa: The Mohawks rolled over Midland for a Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
Cuba City 60, Boscobel 34 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Cody Houtakker scored 15 points, Reese Rosenkranz added 12, and the Cubans (3-1) had nine different players score at least a point in a runaway win over the Bulldogs..
Benton 65, Albany 33 — At Benton, Wis.: Chad Brown and Rex Blaine scored 21 points apiece, leading the Zephyrs over Albany.
Fennimore 58, Highland 45 —At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 28 points, Aiden Peterson added 15, and the Golden Eagles (5-0) built an 18-point halftime lead and held off the Cardinals for a non-conference win.
River Ridge (Ill.) 54, Black Hawk 37 — At Hanover, Ill.: George Winter scored 19 points and Dylan Diehl added 11 as the Wildcats beat the Warriors.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,864; Iowa City West 1,762 — At Cherry Lanes: Andrew Watters rolled a 389, Hudson Orr added a 388 and the Mustangs blew past the Trojans.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,351; Iowa City West 1,783 — At Cherry Lanes: Madison Ninneman rolled a 212-188—400 series and the Mustangs cruised past Iowa City West.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 129, Dubuque Senior 40 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: William Fry finished second in the 100 freestyle and swam on the runner-up 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Rams. Zack Heiar and Jarrett Herber also swam on two runner-up relays.
PREP WRESTLING
MFL/Mar-Mac 45, Lancaster 30 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Jamin Crapp (126 pounds), Nolan Hanke (170), Bryce Galle (182), Ryan McCartney (195) and Paxton Hanke (220) won by fall for Lancaster, but the Flying Arrows lost the dual.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 74, Concordia (Wis.) 66 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brad Nies scored 15 points and Logan Pearson added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists as the Pioneers (6-5) beat Concordia.
