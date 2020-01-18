Ben Schultheis has blossomed into a rock-steady defender on the United States Hockey League’s stingiest defensive teams.
So, Ferris State University coach Bob Daniels didn’t hesitate in offering the 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Mount Juliet, Tenn., a full scholarship to play at the Western Collegiate Hockey Association school next fall. He will join current Dubuque Fighting Saints teammate Antonio Venuto at the Big Rapids, Mich., school.
“I loved everything about it when I made my campus visit in December,” Schultheis said. “The coaching staff really appealed to me, and they made me feel like they really wanted me in the program. They play the style of game I like to play, a defense-minded game, which is also a pretty big plus. That’s what they teach their defensemen, and I think that’s what’s going to help me get to the next level.
“It’s a really good school with the majors (sports management and business administration) I want and the career path I want to take, so that interested me as well. It was just a really good visit. (Venuto) definitely tried to convince me to go there, but he didn’t have to do too much convincing, because I loved everything about it.”
Schultheis, 19, made his USHL debut last season, when he tallied three assists, four penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating in 22 games for Green Bay. But the Gamblers demoted him to the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League, and he tallied four goals, 13 points, 62 penalty minutes and a minus-8 rating in 34 games, including playoffs the rest of the season.
Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson and head coach Oliver David saw something in the right-shot defenseman and selected him in the sixth round of the USHL Draft last spring.
He hasn’t disappointed.
“He’s been very reliable and a guy who can steady the ship back there,” David said. “The greatest thing about him is he came in with the right attitude. He’s here to learn and get better and be coached. He’s been very open to coaching and he’s honest with himself, both good and bad. He’s built his confidence here, and we’ve benefited from having a player like him.
“It’s just like teaching. There are kids who make your classroom more enjoyable. Ben has been a receptive student and is deserving of the opportunity to play at Ferris State, for sure.”
While playing all 29 games for Dubuque, Schultheis has tallied five goals, nine points, 20 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. He also sees the ice in all situations — 5-on-5, power play, penalty kill and late in one-goal games — for a team that has allowed a league-low 71 goals.
“My confidence has just grown a lot from last year,” Schultheis said. “The coaching staff has also helped a lot, showing me the weaknesses in my game and helping me work on them every day after practice. It’s definitely making me a better player, but the confidence is the thing that’s set me up to be successful this year.
“A lot of that just comes from playing with this group of guys, getting to know them and getting the reps in out there. It helps so much to be on a team with so many good players who push you to get better every day. And playing in the USHL helps a lot, too.”
Schultheis experienced the thrill of a lifetime last summer, when his hometown Nashville Predators invited him to participate in their summer development camp. NHL teams invite their prospects, as well as intriguing free agents like Schultheis, to week-long camps to aid the players’ development and help the team identify potential future talent.
“It was a really beneficial experience and one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of in my career,” Schultheis said. “Seeing my hometown team and what they do behind the scenes and how they treat their players was kind of a surreal experience, and I’m happy I had the opportunity to do it. I gained so much from it.
“The biggest side of it was my off-ice habits. They taught us some really good things about nutrition and taking care of your body every day. They also went over a lot of different on-ice skills — like shooting from the point, different techniques in handling a rush, how to play in the corner, breaking out the puck — that all helped me coming into this year. That gave me so much confidence coming to Dubuque.”