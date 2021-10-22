In a game that has been circled on each team’s calendar since the start of the season, tonight’s regular-season finale between East Dubuque and Galena comes with plenty on the line.
For Galena (4-4), it is a must win. A victory over their closest rival will almost certainly earn the Pirates a berth in the Illinois Class 1A postseason, but a loss would make it very difficult.
“You always want your last game to mean something and it obviously does,” said Galena coach Ed Freed, whose team is 5-5 against East Dubuque in its last 10 meetings. “We need to win to get in and we’re playing a team that we have a lot of history with and a school that is close to us, so it’s going to be a great game on both sides.”
The Warriors come into tonight’s contest clinging to slim playoff hopes, but do have momentum in their favor. East Dubuque (3-5) not only has a chance to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak and an outside shot at the playoffs, but also the opportunity to play spoiler and potentially eliminate Galena from postseason consideration.
“Getting this win tomorrow would be big, just for the program and just for these kids,” East Dubuque coach Joe Edler said. “First time we are getting to play Galena at home for these seniors, last game of the year and lots on the line, whether it’s us going to the playoffs possibly or not letting them go to the playoffs.”
It has been a bit of a grind this season for Galena, which hashovered around the .500 mark.
“I thought we have played some really good football at times,” Freed said. “Sometimes, it seems like in all three phases, we maybe haven’t hit our stride as far as executing all three on the same night. “If we can do that, I think we still have a lot of potential.”
Part of the reason for Freed’s optimism is that three of the Pirates’ losses came against No. 3 Lena-Winslow (7-1), No. 5 Fulton (6-2), and No. 6 Forreston (7-2).
“It’s a grind in our conference,” he said. “We have been pretty consistent; we haven’t gotten that huge upset, but we have been doing what it takes. To be .500 in our conference, that’s not easy.”
East Dubuque began the season losing five of its first six games, with three of the losses at the hands of those same three top-ranked opponents. But the Warriors seem to have found a groove in the last two weeks and the chance to end the season with three straight wins would be huge according to Edler.
“Our kids have just been working their butts off with COVID and having a shortened year last year, and then this year coming on so quickly, it was just a crazy start again,” Edler said. “It would mean a lot to get this third win in a row and go out on the season with four wins.
The opportunity to potentially spoil Galena’s playoff hopes would be an added bonus.
“It’s always fun as a rival to be able to ruin their season if you want to call it that,” Edler said. “A lot of people will be there and the kids are all excited.”