Luke Merfeld opened the Dubuque Speedway season with a trip to Victory Lane in the IMCA Late Model feature race Sunday night.
Merfeld, of Dubuque, held off Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, for the checkered flag in the season opener, which was rained out on April 24. Mitch Manternach, of Dyersville, Iowa, finished third, while Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa, and Bryan Moreland, of Durango, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 25-lap feature that attracted 11 cars.
Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill., captured the checkered flag in the 20-lap, 16-car IMCA Modified feature. Mike McKinney, of Plainfield, Ill.; Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque; Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa; and Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, rounded out the top five finishers.
Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, defeated Dustin Vis, of Martelle, Iowa, in the 12-lap, nine-car IMCA Stock Car feature. Also finishing in the top five were Richard Nelson, of Cascade, Iowa; Chase Zaruba, of Sabula, Iowa; and Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque.
The 15-lap, 12-car IMCA SportMod feature went to Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa. He held off Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Ryan Schilling, of Graf, Iowa; Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis., and Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis.
Scott Wetter, of Platteville, Wis., won the race to the checkers in the 15-lap, 11-car IMCA Hobby Stock feature. David Crimmins, of Dubuque, finished second, followed by Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; and Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.
In the Limited Late Model feature, T.J. Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill., defeated David Webster, of Monroe, Wis., for the checkers in the 15-lap, eight-car event. D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., took third, followed by Steve Schueller, of Dubuque; and Ethan Pickard, of Freeport, Ill.
Maquoketa finally goes green — At Maquoketa, Iowa: After three rainouts delayed the season-opener, the Maquoketa Speedway finally dropped the green flag on Saturday night.
Feature winners included: Travis Denning, of Sterling, Ill., in the IMCA Modifieds; Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, in the IMCA SportMods; Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, in the IMCA Stock Cars; Jordan Miklas, of Hartland, Wis., in the INEX Legends; Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa, in Hobby Stocks; and Cyle Hawkins, of Blue Grass, Iowa, in the Sport Compacts.