The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is adding a competitive balance factor based on individual schools’ success over a three-year period, for most sports, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

WIAA member schools voted, 265-115, in favor of the proposal during the WIAA’s 127th annual meeting Wednesday in Stevens Point, Wis.

