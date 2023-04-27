The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is adding a competitive balance factor based on individual schools’ success over a three-year period, for most sports, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.
WIAA member schools voted, 265-115, in favor of the proposal during the WIAA’s 127th annual meeting Wednesday in Stevens Point, Wis.
The plan will promote schools from the division it would normally compete in based on its enrollment into the next highest division if the program reaches a certain threshold of success in the tournament series. The competitive balance factor does not apply to track and field or swimming.
Programs that accrue more than six points during a three-year span will be promoted to the next division. If a team reaches the promotion level and its accrued points fall below six, that team would be restored to its regular division based on enrollment.
New co-operative agreements will accrue all tournament points of both combining programs.
The inaugural point totals will come from the 2021-22 school year.
In sports with bracketed postseasons — baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling — teams will receive one point for reaching the state quarterfinals, two points for advancing to the state semifinals, three points for reaching the championship game and four points for winning a state title.
For cross country, golf and gymnastics, teams receive one point for reaching the state meet, two points for placing third or fourth at state or winning a sectional championship, three points for finishing as state runner-up and four points for winning a state title.
Schools will be allowed to appeal their placement.
Using the formula, the Darlington football program would have four points over the last two seasons after making back-to-back state semifinal appearances. The Redbirds would be promoted from Division 6 to Division 5 for the 2024 season if they were to reach the semifinals again this fall.
Cuba City won the 2022 Division 3 state baseball championship and would also have four points over the last two seasons, meaning a trip to the state tournament in either of the next two seasons, or consecutive sectional final appearances, would force a promotion to Division 2.
The WIAA also approved an ammendment that would allow the most-recently defeated opponent to return to the postseason bracket if the team it lost to is unable to continue in the tournament for any reason.
