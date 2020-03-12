GREEN BAY – Mike Foley trusts his players with the game on the line.
With five senior starters, the second-year Platteville coach believes they’ve earned that through the trials of four seasons together. When it counted most in the program’s highest-profile game over the past 36 years, his players delivered.
Sami Martin just missed a double-double with game highs of 17 points and nine rebounds, Becca Hoyer scored 11 points, and Josie Nies and Izzy Carroll added eight points apiece as the top-seeded Hillmen held off No. 4 seed Arcadia, 48-45, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal this afternoon at the Resch Center.
The Hillmen (26-0) advanced to the Division 3 state championship game to face No. 2 Wrightstown (24-2) or No. 3 Lake Mills (24-2) on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m. Platteville has reached its second state championship game in as many appearances, and its first since winning the Class B state title in 1984.
After the Raiders (23-4) cut Platteville’s lead to 45-42 with 2:33 to play, the Hillmen locked down defensively and Josie Nies connected on 3 of 4 free throws to help Platteville punch its ticket to the final.