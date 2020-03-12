Empty arena

The stands are mostly empty as Arcadia High School plays against Platteville High School during their Division 3 semifinal game at the WIAA girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol closed to formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at remaining winter tournaments Thursday as officials scrambled to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus in Wisconsin.

 Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent

GREEN BAY – Mike Foley trusts his players with the game on the line.

With five senior starters, the second-year Platteville coach believes they’ve earned that through the trials of four seasons together. When it counted most in the program’s highest-profile game over the past 36 years, his players delivered.

Sami Martin just missed a double-double with game highs of 17 points and nine rebounds, Becca Hoyer scored 11 points, and Josie Nies and Izzy Carroll added eight points apiece as the top-seeded Hillmen held off No. 4 seed Arcadia, 48-45, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal this afternoon at the Resch Center.

The Hillmen (26-0) advanced to the Division 3 state championship game to face No. 2 Wrightstown (24-2) or No. 3 Lake Mills (24-2) on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m. Platteville has reached its second state championship game in as many appearances, and its first since winning the Class B state title in 1984.

After the Raiders (23-4) cut Platteville’s lead to 45-42 with 2:33 to play, the Hillmen locked down defensively and Josie Nies connected on 3 of 4 free throws to help Platteville punch its ticket to the final.

