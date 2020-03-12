The stands are mostly empty as Arcadia High School plays against Platteville High School during their Division 3 semifinal game at the WIAA girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol closed to formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at remaining winter tournaments Thursday as officials scrambled to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus in Wisconsin.