WORTHINGTON, Iowa — For a full calendar year, the Key West Ramblers haven’t lost a single semi-pro baseball tournament game.
And they don’t plan on dropping one any time soon.
Key West broke open a two-run game with a seven-run sixth en route to a 13-1, eight-inning victory over Balltown in the championship game of the Worthington Tournament on Saturday night.
The Ramblers have won eight straight tournaments — at Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs last season and at Bellevue, Farley and Worthington this year. Their last loss came against Dyersville in the second round at Worthington last summer.
“We love it. We love the group of guys we have, because everyone loves to compete,” said Anthony Ruden, who shared MVP honors with Jake Blunt. “It seems like our targets grew a little bit bigger with a couple of teams around here, and that makes it that much sweeter to keep winning.
“We show up every day expecting to win. We trailed in every game this tournament, but that just goes to show our grit and our fight to keep coming back. We know we always have a chance to win these games. Everybody gave us their best. I don’t think any of us is surprised. We all know we should keep winning, and we have plans to keep winning the rest of the summer.”
Ruden went 2-0 with one save and 26 strikeouts in 13 innings in the tournament. He allowed only three hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Blunt batted .571 (8-for-14) with nine RBIs and one home run.
“I don’t think a whole lot of teams have had this kind of run in a long time, especially when you consider the caliber of teams in this day and age,” Blunt said. “There are a lot of college guys that teams bring in to throw against us, but it’s a lot of fun. We get to show up and face everybody’s best.”
Balltown opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jon Wille, a junior second baseman at Dubuque Senior, led off the inning with an opposite-field home run to right-centerfield off starter Johnny Blake.
“Our old saying when we’re behind is, ‘We got ’em right where we want ’em,’” Blunt said. “If it’s the seventh inning and we’re down, 3-2, we’re never too nervous about it. We always know we can do it.”
Balltown threatened again in the second and third innings, putting runners in scoring position both times. Blake wiggled his way out of trouble both times before yielding to Ruden to start the fourth.
Ruden retired Balltown in order, then the Ramblers went to work offensively.
Brett LaMere led off the fifth with a sharp single to left, and Blunt followed with a no-doubt two-run home run to right field.
Cole Smith restarted the rally with a single inside the bag at third. Two outs later, Ben Oglesby singled up the middle and Smith scored when leadoff man Anthony Razo reached on an error to cap the three-run inning.
Key West added on in the sixth. Ruden led off with a bunt single and Andrew Redman reached on an error before LaMere blooped an RBI double to right. Blunt laced a two-run single up the middle and Blake added an RBI double to left-center to make it 7-1 and chase starter Jordan Hanlon.
Razo hit an RBI double off reliever Owen Funke, and Ruden punched a two-run single up the middle for a 10-1 cushion.
In the eighth, LaMere stroked a two-out, two-run single to invoke the mercy rule. And Blunt followed with an RBI single to conclude the scoring.
