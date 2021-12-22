Dubuque Hempstead’s upset bid of Class 4A No. 10-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday night carried into two overtimes before Jake Walter closed the door.
Prairie’s senior guard was terrific down the stretch, scoring 19 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods to power the Hawks past the Mustangs, 66-61, at Moody Gymnasium.
Nathan Kaesbauer led Hempstead with 18 points, Cameron Fens added 14 and Jonny Muehring chipped in 12. Elijah Ward had 21 points for the Hawks.
Hempstead's leading scorer, Kellen Strohmeyer (21.5 points per game), was held scoreless, opening the door for players such as Kaesbauer and Muehring to step up.
"I'm just proud of our guys, they competed hard," Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. "They battled all the way through to the end."
Reid Burkle’s basket and the foul got the Hawks (6-1) out to an early 8-2 advantage, but Kaesbauer sparked the Mustangs (3-3) with eight first-quarter points.
The senior guard delivered a pair of tough drives to the basket for scores, then after Kaesbauer missed the free throw on an and-1 attempt, Michael Hall collected the board and dished it back to Kaesbauer for a layup to help Hempstead to a 13-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
"Proud of Nate, he played to his strengths," Deutsch said. "He attacked the rim. He used his strength and athleticism around the rim and really gave us a spark."
Fens imposed his will in the second quarter to keep the Mustangs in front, as the 6-foot-11 big man muscled his way in the paint for eight points in the frame. Fens delivered a sweet spin move down the lane for a two-handed flush plus the foul, then Noah Pettinger’s drive gave Hempstead an 18-12 lead at the 6:54 mark.
The Hawks answered, completing an 8-0 run to take the lead before Fens got another basket to roll in with a whistle. Fens completed the three-point play and then scored on another tough take inside to keep Hempstead in front, 25-24, at the break.
Walter scored seven points coming out of the half, powering Prairie on a 9-2 run to open the third quarter behind three Mustang turnovers to take a 33-27 lead at the 4:02 mark. The teams traded buckets, giving the Hawks a 37-32 edge heading to the fourth quarter.
"They made it really tough on us to reverse the ball, going side-to-side," Deutsch said. "The ball got stuck on one side a lot tonight, and they did a good job of getting Cam off his spot in the post. That made it hard for us to get some post entry passes."
Walter sank the Mustangs into a deeper hole early in the fourth, connecting on back-to-back deep treys to extend Prairie’s lead to 43-34 with 6:44 to play. That’s when Muehring heated up.
The junior guard delivered his first triple, and then Reggie Porter added another from downtown, before Fens slammed home a score to cut the Hawks’ lead to 45-42. Muehring’s steal and three-point play pulled the Mustangs within 47-45 with 4:30 to play.
Walter answered with a drive, but Muehring responded again with two more huge treys to put Hempstead in front, 51-49, with 1:55 to go. Walter sank a pair at the line to tie it once again, and Hempstead drained time off the clock until Derek Leicht lost control of the ball under pressure and it went out of bounds for a turnover with 38.3 seconds left.
Walter drove to the hole for the win, but Fens stuffed him with 3.2 seconds left. Pettinger got a good look beyond the arc for the win, but it fell short.
Prairie grabbed the lead in the first overtime, but Kaesbauer sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 52 with 2:26 remaining. Kaesbauer was fouled with 7.4 seconds left and hit both free throws, but Walter’s drive at the horn sent the game to a second OT.
"Nate got us some points when we really needed them," Deutsch said.
After Kaesbauer scored twice inside to put the Mustangs in front, Walter swished another triple to give the Hawks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish until the final horn.
"It's one of those games where I'm just really proud of our guys and how hard we competed," Deutsch said. "There was no quit in us tonight, and in the long run that's going to mean a lot."