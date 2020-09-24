Keelee Leitzen has quickly burst onto the city cross country scene, and she’s already making quite an impression.
Dubuque Hempstead’s talented freshman has led the charge for a young Mustangs squad this fall, and Leitzen secured another crown on Thursday, capturing the Jim Boughton Invitational girls title in 19:04 at the Dubuque Soccer and Cross Country Complex.
“I think it went pretty good. I felt pretty good about today’s race,” said Leitzen, who won the title by 11 seconds over Dubuque Wahlert’s Gabby Moran in 19:15. “Since I trained all summer with the team, I got to know them, and I felt good coming into the season.”
After six straight trips to the Iowa state meet, the Mustangs graduated a top run of talent last year and return only two seniors. But with a strong core of freshmen entering the picture — led by the brilliant Leitzen, ranked No. 17 in Class 4A — Hempstead is in good shape to keep that state streak going next month.
“The entire freshmen class has been outstanding,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said. “The 12 of them, they came all summer and even came all summer last year as eighth graders. We knew Keelee and that group were going to help us a lot when they came in. Keelee’s been fantastic, and I can’t say enough about that freshmen class. They’ve been awesome.”
Hempstead finished runner-up on Thursday with 69 points, behind team champ Wahlert’s 51 points. Dubuque Senior was third and Western Dubuque sixth out of seven teams.
On the boys’ side, Hempstead’s Ryan Winger just missed the school record he set last season by 1 second, clocking in at 15:30 to win the individual title. The Mustangs finished runner-up with 41 points behind champ Cedar Falls with 31 points. Wahlert was fourth, with Western Dubuque fifth and Senior sixth out of eight teams.
“I’m not ranked too highly in the state, because I haven’t run too great this season,” said Winger, a senior ranked No. 6 in 4A. “So, I came into this race thinking, ‘Ok, there isn’t any pressure on me.’ I just wanted to stick with those guys for the first mile or so, and then just see how I’m feeling and take it from there.
“It definitely feels good and I’m feeling like myself again. I’m running how I should and that feels good.”
Sophomore Brooke O’Brien, ranked 23rd in 4A, finished fifth for the Hempstead girls in 19:26, followed by freshman Julia Gehl in 11th at 20:03, senior Audrey Franklin in 22nd at 20:51 and freshman Ellie Hermiston in 30th at 21:33.
“I’ve been super proud of the entire team,” Klein said. “When track got shut down, we were able to go virtual. I was able to send the girls workouts and they could communicate with me. It was very apparent to me that all the girls in high school did all the workouts last spring, because when we got to have that first time trial on the 1st of July, it was like they hadn’t lost anything. The commitment that the whole group showed, along with the incoming freshmen, they were just fantastic.
“They were brave enough to do it, either with a running buddy or their parents. These girls, their work ethic and commitment to the program has been the best. They bring joy to practice every day.”
While Leitzen may already be opening eyes across the state, she knows there’s plenty of work left to be done.
“I just have to keep on working, keep trying my best,” Leitzen said. “Don’t give up and keep working hard.”
Moran powered the Golden Eagles to the team title with her runner-up finish, while Alix Oliver placed sixth in 19:27 and Ellie Meyer made the top 10 in 20:02.
“I think we ran really well today,” said Moran, ranked 11th in Class 3A. “Coming after last week, I think we all were mad with our times because the course was tough (at Fillmore Fairways in Cascade). Winning this I think is a big confidence builder with all the great competition here.
“I was disappointed with my last race. Mentally, this will do a lot for me and just have a much better mindset. It’s a confidence builder moving forward.”
Izzy Gorton led Senior with a fourth-place 19:23. The Rams are planning their best move of attack heading forward, as top runner Lilly Schmidt — who finished third overall at state last fall — is dealing with an injured ankle and is week-to-week. Schmidt tried racing on Thursday but couldn’t finish.
“We’ve got to figure some things out,” Rams coach Louie Fischer said.
Lauren Klein led the Western Dubuque girls in 19:40 to finish seventh. Alyssa Klein was right beside her and placed eighth.
Owen Maloney finished fifth overall for the Hempstead boys at 16:08. Derek Leicht was 10th at 16:15, Mason Suarez took 11th in 16:20 and Brady Blean was 14th at 16:41.
The Mustangs entered the season top-ranked in 4A, but have slipped down to No. 4 in the latest poll.
“We’re just trying to practice like one of the best teams in the state,” Winger said. “That’s being super disciplined and doing everything perfectly. That’s our focus right now.”
Nathan Munshower was Wahlert’s top finisher in 19th place at 16:50. Cade Messer led the Bobcats in 15th place at 16:41, and Robert Howes fronted the Rams in 17:41 for 31st place.