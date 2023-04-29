Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Riley Stuart shoots on Chicago goalie Christian Manz during their USHL second-round playoff game Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. The series resumes tonight.
Jayden Perron notched a hat trick to lead the Chicago Steel to a 3-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Game 1 of their United States Hockey League Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 5:05 p.m. tonight, and Game 3, if necessary, would be at 7:05 p.m. Monday. All three games are scheduled for Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
Chicago took advantage of an early turnover to take a lead at the 6:36 mark of the opening period. Nicholas Moldenhauer fed Quinn Finley atop the blue paint, and goaltender Marcus Brannman made the initial save. An unmarked Perron fired the rebound past Brannman from the left circle for his first goal of the playoffs.
Exactly a minute later, Dubuque had its first prime scoring opportunity. But goalie Christian Manz moved side-to-side to stop Shawn O’Donnell’s one-timer from the right circle to maintain the 1-0 lead. Midway through the period, Manz denied Mikey Burchill on a backdoor setup from defenseman Jayden Jubenvill.
Owen Michaels, the Saints’ leading scorer in the postseason, pulled the Saints even by scoring a power play goal with just 4.1 seconds remaining in the period. Lucas St. Louis fed Max Burkholder in the left faceoff circle, but Chicago’s Christopher Delaney deflected Burkholder’s shot to Michaels in the slot.
Michaels backhanded the puck into the top left corner of the net for his third goal of the playoffs and his 11th goal and 20th point in the last 16 games.
Ryan St. Louis and Max Montes also contributed by moving the puck around the perimeter, and Lucas St. Louis made a play at the blue line to keep the puck in the Chicago zone.
The goal came with 17 seconds remaining in Perron’s penalty for tripping Burchill in the neutral zone.
Chicago regained the lead just 1:58 into the middle frame while enjoying a 5-on-3 power play with Oliver Moberg and Riley Stuart in the penalty box for separate tripping infractions. Perron wired a one-timer from the left circle past Brannman, with Finley and Mick Thompson picking up the assists.
Perron completed his hat trick at the 18:31 mark of the third period with Brannman pulled in favor of a sixth attacker.
