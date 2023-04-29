04292023-saintsvschicago-1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Riley Stuart shoots on Chicago goalie Christian Manz during their USHL second-round playoff game Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. The series resumes tonight.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Jayden Perron notched a hat trick to lead the Chicago Steel to a 3-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Game 1 of their United States Hockey League Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 5:05 p.m. tonight, and Game 3, if necessary, would be at 7:05 p.m. Monday. All three games are scheduled for Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.

