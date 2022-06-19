One of Brady Horsfall’s happiest memories of being a Western Dubuque student-athlete is from a pre-state pasta party for the cross country team just before the meet.
“When I’ll look back on the moments I’ve had with the cross country team I’ll remember the pasta parties,” Horsfall said. “The seven runners and both alternates were at the party and we ate and played games. That’s one of my favorite moments.”
Horsfall’s selection as a 2022 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete is representative of the program as a whole.
Horsfall earned six varsity letters — two apiece in track, cross country and basketball. His varsity running efforts were to be a pace runner, and he was one of the team’s better distance runners for two years. He pushed other runners to be better.
On the varsity roster, Horsfall was an alternate. Still, he trained hard in the summers — a practice he began after running lackluster times in the junior high program.
“You need to be in cross-country shape before the season starts,” Horsfall said.
For his senior season in cross country, which featured one of the best starting lineups the Bobcats have had in recent years, Horsfall was the ninth runner. He was an alternate on the state-qualifying team.
Often in track, he was a decent 800 runner in a team that fielded nearly 10 outstanding 800 runners, Horsfall said. He would run at meets, but his time would be be slower than a time that could be turned in by several of his talented teammates.
“I think my dedication to cross country and track helped me eventually motivate and push some of those on the team,” Horsfall said.
Ben Ressler, a Western Dubuque media arts teacher for the past 15 years and a coach in track, said he believes Horsfall continues giving his best long after others may have stopped helping.
“Brady came to practice the last week of track although he didn’t have an event necessarily to prepare for,” Ressler said. “He was there to help his teammates prepare. He’s that kind of kid.”
Brady is the son of Ken and Tracey Horsfall. He has an older brother, Cody, and a younger brother, Drew. He’s a Red Cross Certified lifeguard and works at Thunder Hills Country Club.
Horsfall plans to attend Northern Iowa Community College in the fall.
Horsfall’s thoughtful approach and solid study skills allowed him to earn a 3.98 grade point average. Being in the top 10 in his class was a major achievement among a class of Bobcat overachievers.
His biggest goal for the year had nothing to do with athletics or academics, as he wanted to earn the Silver Cord honor showing he met a number of community service benchmarks, including approximately 40 hours of service each year throughout high school.
Horsfall chose a volunteer position he loved and became a trained animal handler for the Dubuque Humane Society. Horsfall learned all the skills needed to care for dogs at a shelter facility including walking dogs and regularly inspecting and cleaning all of their living conditions.
“The people (at the humane society) were great and I really love walking dogs,” Horsfall said. “When I was younger I read a book about helping animals and it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do. I became a trained handler during COVID. I really enjoyed my time working with them my junior and senior years walking dogs.”
A student of the culture in his own high school from an athletic perspective, Horsfall was quick to point out huge inspirations to him during his time at Western Dubuque.
In Ressler’s class in video production, Horsfall had a goal to create Western Dubuque’s first podcast format talk show. He chose to interview former Bobcat athletes during the shows over the past two years.
“The cool thing about Brady is his dedication beyond that of a normal student,” Ressler said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a student as inquisitive as Brady. He’s enjoyed the journey of getting to the destination more than any student-athlete that I’ve known.”
