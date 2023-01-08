Max Burkholder scored a pair of goals, and Marcus Brannman outdueled Adam Gajan in a battle of World Junior Championships goaltenders as the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned a 5-3 victory Saturday night.

The Saints snapped a three-game losing streak in front of 2,714 fans on Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink Night at Dubuque Ice Arena. Proceeds benefited local cancer initiatives.

