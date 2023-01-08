Max Burkholder scored a pair of goals, and Marcus Brannman outdueled Adam Gajan in a battle of World Junior Championships goaltenders as the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned a 5-3 victory Saturday night.
The Saints snapped a three-game losing streak in front of 2,714 fans on Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink Night at Dubuque Ice Arena. Proceeds benefited local cancer initiatives.
Brannman, in his first game back with the Saints after serving as the back-up goalie for Sweden at the World Junior Championships in the Canadian Maritimes, stopped 20 of 24 shots to improve to 7-4-0 and lower his goals against average to 2.99 and raise his save percentage to .910. Gajan, voted the goalie of the tournament at the WJC, finished with 20 saves.
Jake Sondreal opened the scoring for the Saints with a power play goal 9:44 into the first period. After a faceoff loss in the Green Bay zone, Sondreal hustled keep a clearing attempt inside the blue line and handed off the puck to Mikey Burchill, who carried it high in the zone before hitting Oliver Moberg with a pass to the left of goalie Adam Gajan. Moberg then slid the puck through the crease to Sondreal, who slammed his third goal of the season into a wide-open net.
Burkholder doubled the lead 6:29 later with his 10th of the season while the Saints faced a 4-on-3 penalty kill. Shawn O’Donnell made a hustle play to clear his own zone and pushed the puck ahead to Burkholder, who slipped through defenders Raimonds Vitolins and VanTassell before flipping the puck past Gajan on a stellar individual effort.
The Gamblers tied the game on goals by VanTassell and Vitolins in the first 5:18 of the middle period. But a stellar penalty kill led to Max Montes’ 11th goal of the season with just 2.9 seconds remaining in the frame.
Will Staring forced a turnover in the neutral zone, and Riley Stuart picked up the loose puck before making a stretch pass back to Staring on the left wing. Staring skated into the Gamblers zone and left a backhanded drop pass to Montes, who wired a one-timer into the top right corner to give the Saints the lead for good.
Caelum Dick’s first career USHL turned out to be the game winner 7:52 into the third period. James Reeder fed Lucas St. Louis at the left point and St. Louis moved it to his defense partner, who ripped a slap shot from the right point that eluded a Burchill screen before trickling over the goal line. After a lengthy discussion, referee Daniel Fagan signaled a good goal.
VanTassell gave Green Bay hope with an extra attacker goal at the 19:09 mark. But Burkholder blocked a VanTassell shot and fired his second goal of the night into an empty net from his own zone to seal the victory with 3.7 seconds left on the clock.
