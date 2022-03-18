Four up-and-coming area high school baseball players earned spots on the Perfect Game/Rawlings Underclass All-Central Region Teams, released Thursday.
Dubuque Hempstead junior catcher/outfielder Solen Munson led the way on the preseason honor units by being named second-team All-Central Region. Perfect Game rated the Arizona State University recruit as a 9 out of 10 on its rating scale, projecting him as a potential top-10-round Major League Baseball draft pick and a highest-level college prospect.
Three other area players earned honorable mention all-region.
Jack Walsh, a junior catcher/pitcher/third baseman, earned an 8 rating, which translates to a potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect.
Dubuque Hempstead sophomore infielder/pitcher Gage Bishop and Western Dubuque infielder/pitcher Jake Goodman also made the honorable mention list. They have been graded as college prospects and possible draft picks with development on Perfect Game’s rating scale.
The Underclass honor teams included all high school grades except seniors. The Central Region includes players from 13 states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
On Monday, Perfect Game and Rawlings honored eight area players from the Class of 2022.
Wahlert’s Tommy Specht earned first-team all-American and first-team all-Central Region, while Hempstead’s Kellen Strohmeyer and Wahlert’s Aaron Savary made second-team all-region. Honorable mention picks included: Hempstead’s George Sherlock, Western Dubuque’s Garrett Kadolph, Dubuque Senior’s Ray Schlosser, Mineral Point’s Dominik McVay and Western Dubuque’s Ryker Staudenmaier.
WIAA SUPPORTS DECISIONS MADE BY OFFICIALS
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association issued a statement on Tuesday in support of game officials. In recent weeks, results in multiple boys basketball tournament games came into question.
That includes Southwestern’s loss to Bangor in a sectional final. Video and photo images showed basket made by a Bangor player should not have been allowed because he did not release the ball before the clock read all zeroes.
According to Article VII of the WIAA manuel, “protests will not be allowed in Association tournament competition as pertaining to decisions of game officials.”
The WIAA wrote, “the trend of member schools appealing calls made by onsite officials to the courts undermines not only those officials but also the rules that are in place. We are deeply troubled by this trend.”
DERBY GRANGE OPENS FOR THE SEASON
Derby Grange Golf & Recreation opened its golf season on Wednesday. Its hours run from noon-6:30 p.m. throughout March, weather permitting.