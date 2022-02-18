Here are the results from area wrestlers competing at the Iowa state tournament today. 

Check back throughout the day as this list is updated. 

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

182: No. 2 Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque) pinned Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) 3:33.

Consolation second round

106: No. 8 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) dec. No. 11 Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-3.

126: No. 10 Ethan Mahoney (Waukee Northwest) dec. Dawson Fish (Hempstead) 8-7.

138: No. 6 Damarion Ross (Fort Dodge) pinned Seth Connolly (Senior) 1:08.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

120: No. 6 Carter Kolthoff (BCLUW-SH) dec. No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) 3-2.

138: No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) dec. No. 6 Sir Brandon Watts (Sioux City Heelan) 9-7.

152: No. 4 Hunter Worthen (La Porte City Union) dec. No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 5-2.

160: No. 3 Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) dec. No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) 8-2.

182: No. 1 CJ Walrath (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Will Ward (West Delaware) 1:46.

195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned No. 11 Henry Christensen (Ballard) 1:10.

285: No. 1 Gage Marty (Solon) maj. dec. Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) 11-0.

Consolation second round

120: No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-6.

132: No. 5 Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) dec. No. 11 Blake Engel 3-1.

152: No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. No. 11 Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 3-0.

160: No. 10 Kam Royster (Williamsburg) dec. No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) 5-2.

182: Will Ward (West Delaware) dec. Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 3-2.

285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) dec. No. 7 Dugan Tolley (Winterset) 7-4.

Tags

Recommended for you