Here are the results from area wrestlers competing at the Iowa state tournament today.
Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
182: No. 2 Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque) pinned Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) 3:33.
Consolation second round
106: No. 8 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) dec. No. 11 Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-3.
126: No. 10 Ethan Mahoney (Waukee Northwest) dec. Dawson Fish (Hempstead) 8-7.
138: No. 6 Damarion Ross (Fort Dodge) pinned Seth Connolly (Senior) 1:08.
CLASS 2A
120: No. 6 Carter Kolthoff (BCLUW-SH) dec. No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) 3-2.
138: No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) dec. No. 6 Sir Brandon Watts (Sioux City Heelan) 9-7.
152: No. 4 Hunter Worthen (La Porte City Union) dec. No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 5-2.
160: No. 3 Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) dec. No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) 8-2.
182: No. 1 CJ Walrath (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Will Ward (West Delaware) 1:46.
195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned No. 11 Henry Christensen (Ballard) 1:10.
285: No. 1 Gage Marty (Solon) maj. dec. Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) 11-0.
120: No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-6.
132: No. 5 Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) dec. No. 11 Blake Engel 3-1.
152: No. 6 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. No. 11 Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 3-0.
160: No. 10 Kam Royster (Williamsburg) dec. No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) 5-2.
182: Will Ward (West Delaware) dec. Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 3-2.
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) dec. No. 7 Dugan Tolley (Winterset) 7-4.
