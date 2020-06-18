With darkness threatening to shut down Thursday’s night cap without a winner, Dubuque Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen called on his favorite “designated bunter.”
Isabelle Pfeiffer stepped to the plate, with a runner on in the bottom of the ninth, and for the second time in the Golden Eagles’ doubleheader against Western Dubuque, executed a perfect bunt. This time, it moved the speedy Abigail Wallace from first to third.
Three pitches later, Mary Kate King delivered the win.
King’s run-scoring bloop single in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Wahlert to salvage the split with the Bobcats, 5-4 in extra innings, at Wahlert High School. WD took the first game, 6-1.
“I would call myself a ‘designated bunter.’ I’ve always been able to consistently get a bunt down,” said Pfeiffer, the Eagles’ third baseman who spent most of Thursday night designated-hit for. But the two times she was called upon to bat, Pfeiffer’s bunts produced crucial runs for Wahlert.
“It’s my thing. I’ve been bunting for forever and I’m really confident in my ability to bunt,” she said. “The pressure didn’t really faze me. I just thought that I need to get this down, I’m here for this.
“We got our energy up, knowing this was the last inning, knowing that it was go-time. We need to win and we need to win now.”
With both teams moving to 3-1 on the early season, both groups came away with something to pride themselves on.
Western Dubuque saw strong pitching out of Sydney Kennedy all night. She was nearly untouchable in a complete game in Game 1, allowing her only run in the bottom of the seventh inning while racking up 10 strikeouts against just one walk and five hits. After the Bobcats fell into a 4-0 hole in Game 2, Kennedy came on to pitch three shutout relief innings with three more strikeouts and two hits allowed prior to King’s walk-off winner.
“I think we’re doing really well as a team. We’re there for each other and we rely on each other and that helps a lot,” said Kennedy, a junior. “We all did very well. I was super happy with how we did.”
Wahlert also saw a number of solid performances. With exception to an error-filled, six-run third inning in the opener, the Eagles were able to hold the Bobcats’ offense at bay. Anna Chapman started both games for Wahlert, taking a loss in the first and a no decision in the second with 13 total strikeouts and nine total hits allowed in 8 2/3 innings of work. Kathryn Nedder came out of the pen in both games, tossing 6 1.3 innings with one earned run, one hit allowed and eight total strikeouts.
Cullen personally was proud of the way his team fought in Game 2. The Eagles broke through for a four-run fifth inning. After WD fought back to extend the game, Wahlert showed it had the grit to take the victory back.
“They did tell me we weren’t going to need another inning (to start the ninth),” said Cullen. “They really in the second game supported each other and fought the whole time.”
Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings before Jacie Walters and Sara Horsfield both reached to start WD’s third inning. Back-to-back Wahlert errors scratched through runs, and Abigail Kluesner hit a towering, three-run homer to left for a 5-0 Bobcats lead. Meg Besler then hit a run-scoring single, to give WD its 6-0 cushion.
The Eagles were first to score in Game 2 with Chapman drawing a lead-off walk, Wallace hitting a double and Pfeiffer setting down a bunt single to load the bases in the fifth. King, Ellie Timmerman, Tierani Teslow and Paige Hummel followed up with RBIs for a 4-0 Wahlert lead.
Amy Kane’s two-run double keyed a three-run sixth inning for WD and Hallie Wilgenbusch knotted the game at 4-all with an RBI comebacker the following inning. Neither team could find the offense in extras until Wallace’s lead-off walk, followed by Pfeiffer’s sac-bunt began the game-winning rally.
King finished 3-for-4 in Game 2 to lead all hitters.