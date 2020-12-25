Let’s face it: Most of us would rather forget 2020 and its never-ending string of gut punches.
The coronavirus entirely wiped out spring sports from the youth level to the pros, then seriously disrupted every other athletic season. We simply couldn’t catch a break.
But, amidst circumstances none of us had ever experienced in our lifetimes, tri-state athletes provided us with plenty of reasons to smile this year. And, hopefully, we emerge from this pandemic in the near future with a lot more resiliency.
In no particular order, here are the top sports stories involving tri-state athletes this year:
REA RETURNS TO BIG LEAGUES
A little more than four years after suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Colin Rea returned to a Major League Baseball mound as a member of the Chicago Cubs.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 innings covering nine outings during the pandemic-shortened season. He started two games, pitched in long relief and even closed out a victory for the Cubs, who saw enough good things in Rea to re-sign him for the 2021 season.
Rea made his Cubs debut in relief on Aug. 5 against Kansas City, recorded the final out of the 11,000th victory in Cubs history on Aug. 24 and earned his first win six days later against the Cincinnati Reds.
Rea, 30, reached the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2015 but suffered the injury a year later while with the Miami Marlins. He missed an entire season while rehabbing, endured an up-and-down 2018 and earned Pitcher of the Year honors in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League while with the Iowa Cubs in 2019.
FIRST IN THE NATION
Three months after high school activities halted play in mid-March, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted the first sanctioned competitions in the country with baseball and softball games on June 15. Approximately 95% of the schools in Iowa completed their seasons without a coronavirus interruption of their own, and Iowa successfully hosted state baseball and softball tournaments in late July.
There were hiccups along the way, but Iowa helped established a blue print for return-to-play protocols that many states across the nation implemented when fall sports opened in late August and early September.
SEMI-PRO RESURGENCE
From the start of the Bellevue Tournament in late May to the end of the Bernard Tournament in September, local semi-pro baseball experienced a resurgence this summer.
The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League attracted elite-level local and regional talent when the majority of the collegiate summer leagues opted to cancel their seasons. And, without MLB games on television until mid-summer, attendance at semi-pro games rose across the board.
RUNNIN’ DOWN A DREAM
Keelee Leitzen, Brady Griebel, Kayci Martensen and the Lancaster girls team all had interesting stories to tell after winning state cross country championships on the final weekend of October.
Leitzen, a Hempstead freshman, became the first female runner from a Dubuque public school to win a state championship when she turned in an 18:08.0 in the Iowa Class 4A meet at Fort Dodge to win by 10.3 seconds and help the Mustangs to a seventh-place team finish. Griebel, a Bellevue senior, finished as a state runner-up by 0.8 seconds his junior year and found his redemption with a stellar run of 15:52.2 to claim the championship by 29.2 seconds on Halloween afternoon in Fort Dodge.
Martensen, a junior on the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op team won her second consecutive Wisconsin Division 2 state championship, and Lancaster won the second Division 3 title in school history. Instead of having the entire state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Division 2 ran in Colby and Division 3 competed in West Salem – and the state separated each race into sections, so runners basically ran against the clock instead of everyone else in the field. The Flying Arrows didn’t even know they won the title until they returned home.
NOONAN TAKES DOWN CHAMP
Cascade’s Aidan Noonan became the first Iowa wrestler to defeat a three-time state champion in the finals when he beat West Sioux’s Adam Allard in the Class 1A 126-pound championship match on Feb. 22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Noonan capped his junior season with his second straight state championship to run his streak of consecutive victories to 87. This fall, he signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.
MUSTANGS WIN MVC FOOTBALL TITLE
Led by first-year head coach Jeff Hoerner and University of Northern Iowa signee Aidan Dunne at quarterback, Dubuque Hempstead enjoyed its best season in years. The Mustangs finished 7-2, claimed the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division championship and won a Class 4A playoff game for the first time since 2010.
Hempstead wasn’t the only city football program to experience success. Senior and Wahlert also entered the playoffs with winning records. Over the previous 10 seasons, the three city schools combined for only nine winning campaigns.
MOLLER AMONG TOP PROSPECTS FOR MLB DRAFT
Ian Moller, a senior catcher from Dubuque Wahlert, bolstered his resume for next summer’s MLB Draft by being named a Perfect Game All-American and receiving the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive player at any position in the high school graduating class of 2021.
Perfect Game named the Louisiana State University recruit as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country in his high school class, and MLB listed him as the No. 75 prospect among all draft-eligible players, including current collegians. He has been projected as going from the middle of the first round to the third round.
Moller became the second local product in as many years to sign with a Southeastern Conference program, joining former Western Dubuque catcher Calvin Harris of the University of Mississippi.
‘WESTY’ CELEBRATED
Julie Westercamp, a beloved coach and teacher for parts of four decades, passed away in late March at age 64 after a courageous battle with cancer. In addition to her own athletic accomplishments across several sports but most notably tennis, ‘Westy’ taught and coached at Western Dubuque for 32 years and most recently guided the Dubuque Wahlert boys tennis program.
Westercamp received the boys tennis 2018-19 Iowa Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Coaches Association. And, in October 2018, U.S. Cellular named Westercamp one of its 15 Most Valuable Coaches in the nation, earning Wahlert a $5,000 donation.
STATE CHAMPION CALIBER
The Cuba City boys and Platteville girls basketball teams came so close to state championships, they could almost taste it. But, in the midst of their tournament runs, the WIAA halted competition because of the pandemic.
Cuba City stood atop the Division 4 rankings throughout a season in which it went 25-0 and Hall of Fame coach Jerry Petitgoue earned his 900th victory. The Cubans’ season ended after a victory in the sectional semifinals, one win shy of making the state semifinals.
Platteville earned the No. 1 seed for the Division 3 state tournament and won in the semifinals to improve to 26-0. With a title matchup against Wrightstown (25-2) cancelled, both teams settled for declaring themselves “co-state champions.”
SAINTS CLEAN UP IN USHL AWARDS
The Dubuque Fighting Saints dominated the United States Hockey League award circuit after finishing second overall in a coronavirus-shortened season. The list of winners included Riese Gaber (player of the year, forward of the year), Erik Portillo (goalie of the year), Oliver David (coach of the year), Kalle Larsson (general manager of the year) and Aidan Fulp (Curt Hammer Award for service on and off the ice).
LORAS WRESTLERS MAKE HISTORY
Loras College captured the first wrestling conference championship in program history with a thrilling, back-and-forth, 19-17 victory at NCAA Division III top-ranked Wartburg on Feb. 14. The Duhawks ended Wartburg’s run of 27 consecutive conference titles and handed the Knights their first-ever loss at Levick Arena.
Two weeks later, Loras won the Lower Midwest Regional team title and qualified eight wrestlers for the national tournament, which was later canceled because of the coronavirus.
FIELD OF DREAMS SEQUEL
Few fans expected Major League Baseball to go ahead with plans to hold a game at a temporary 8,000-seat stadium near Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, in the midst of the pandemic. It didn’t.
First, due to a season schedule that focused on regional play, MLB replaced the New York Yankees with the St. Louis Cardinals as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox. Then, MLB scrapped the plan all together.
In November, MLB rescheduled the game for Aug. 12, 2021. The White Sox and Yankees will play after all, but the plan is contingent on the status of public health next summer.