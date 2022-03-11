Clarke University’s Nicole McDermott drives to the basket during a semifinal contest in the Heart of America Conference tournament last month. McDermott recorded a 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Pride beat Tabor, 57-51, in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament on Friday.
It wasn’t pretty, but this time of year it doesn’t have to be.
It’s all about moving on and the Clarke University women’s basketball team survived to play another day.
The Pride overcame a poor first-half shooting effort in which they connected on only 24% of their field goal attempts, but rallied for a much cleaner second half to grind their way to a 57-51 victory over Tabor (Kan.) in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament on Friday in Wichita, Kan.
Third-seeded Clarke (30-4) will meet sixth-seeded Mid-America Christian University (28-4) today at 3 p.m. in the second round.
“It was a gritty win,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great coming out of the first half. We just had to find ways defensively to get stops and get ourselves some second-chance points.”
Nicole McDermott posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Emma Kelchen led all scorers with 19 points, Giana Michels added 13, and Tina Ubl 10 to pace the Pride.
Despite the poor shooting performance in the first half, Clarke trailed only 21-17 at the break. Stellar defense and a vast rebounding advantage kept the Pride within striking distance.
“Our defense definitely kept us in the game and our rebounding — we had 44 rebounds today — was really big for us, especially when we started taking better care of the ball in the second half,” Boyd said.
The Pride responded to outscore the Bluejays by nine in the third quarter and carried a 36-31 advantage into the final 10 minutes of play.
Pesky Tabor wouldn’t go quietly, however.
The Bluejays rallied in the closing frame to reclaim the lead twice before Clarke sealed the victory with an 11-3 scoring run over the final 4:09.
Boyd credited her five battle-tested starters — all of whom have played in multiple national tournaments — with finding the resolve to grind out a win.
“Our starting five, they’re just kind of our core,” she said. “They’re the only ones who have been in this position before. Our bench has not played a lot of minutes in big games like this. We’re gonna go as our first five go. Unfortunately, shots weren’t falling, so they just kind of picked up the pace a little bit in the second half.”
Despite having to claw back to win Friday’s contest, Boyd said it should rid her team of any nerves the rest of the way.
“We’re glad we got that one out of the way,” she said. “Hopefully the jitters and just being able to play a little more loose and comfortable will put us in a better spot.”